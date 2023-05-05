Diana Duve case: Michael Jones got glowing performance review for “strong ethics;” months later he was charged with murdering ex-girlfriend

“I promise you I’m going to get your daughter back for you …” That’s what Vero Beach Police Sergeant Brad Kmetz told Lena Andrews, the day after her 26-year-old daughter Diana Duve went missing back in June of 2014. Duve was last seen leaving a local bar in Vero Beach, Florida, with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, 32-year-old Michael “Mike” Jones. Just one look at Duve’s mom told Sgt. Kmetz this was going to be more than just a missing persons case. “You can see the shear fear and panic in Lena’s eyes,” he said.

The article goes on to detail Duve’s life before her disappearance and how she had moved to the United States from Moldova to be with her mother. Duve was described as someone who adapted quickly to her new life in Florida and made friends easily. However, her relationship with Jones was troubling, and her best friend noticed a change in behavior.

Jones was later discovered to be a convicted felon, and the hunt for Duve intensified. Authorities were able to track the location of Jones’s phone and discovered a link between his activities and Duve’s disappearance. Tragically, Duve was found dead in the trunk of her car.

The article is promoting an upcoming episode of “48 Hours” that will investigate the murder of Diana Duve.



