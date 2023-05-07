Diana Duve’s murder investigation uncovers her killer Michael Jones’s criminal past, web of lies

Diana Duve was 26 years old when she disappeared in 2014 in Vero Beach, Florida. She was last seen leaving a bar with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Michael Jones. Witnesses reported that the couple appeared to be having a good time, though it was noted that Diana seemed upset at one point. Diana did not return home that night, causing her mother, Lena Andrews, to become worried as Diana called her every day. Lena immediately suspected something was wrong as she did not hear from Diana, believing that she could not call her. Vero Beach Sergeant Brad Kmetz promised Lena that he would find her daughter when he saw the fear and panic in her eyes. On June 21, 2014, Lt. Matt Harrelson and Sgt. Brad Kmetz from the Vero Beach Police Department were trying to investigate Diana Duve’s disappearance and went to Jones’s apartment. Although they had a search warrant, they found no signs of Diana, and no one answered the door. Later, they saw Lena and Bill Andrews, Diana’s mother and stepfather, sitting outside in their car. Before they searched Jones’s apartment, they interviewed Lena, who informed them that the last communication she had from Diana was a text message. Diana had texted her at 1:45 a.m. to say that she would not be coming home. Diana moved to America from Moldova when she was 13 to join her mother, who had married an American named Bill. Lena admired Diana’s motivation and how she excelled in school despite not knowing English initially. She eventually became a nurse and cared immensely for both her patients and their families. Diana met Jones in a bar in Vero Beach, Florida, in 2012, and they became inseparable. However, their relationship became turbulent, and Diana and Jones broke up on April 30, 2014, two months before she disappeared. Jones’s neighbor made a 911 call after hearing them having a domestic dispute, which led to the police making contact with Diana and Jones. According to the police report, Jones said that the loud noises were from “rough sex,” and Diana explained to the authorities that everything was fine but asked them to wait as she collected her things before leaving. Diana’s best friend, Chelsea, recounted that Diana called her in tears as she was leaving Jones’s apartment and showed her the hand marks around her neck that indicated that Jones had tried to strangle her. Chelsea tried to convince Diana to make a formal report, but Diana chose to move out instead. She moved back in with her parents but did not inform them that Jones had tried to strangle her as she did not want them to worry. Despite breaking up, Jones continued to pursue Diana, according to Lena, who said that he would send her texts. After nearly 48 hours of investigating, with no luck in finding Diana, investigators entered Jones’s apartment with a search warrant.



