Dianne Feinstein vows to return but doesn’t say when health will permit it — leaving Senate in limbo

There are questions surrounding 89-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s potential return to the Capitol this month amid concerns about her health. The longest-serving female senator has not voted since mid-February after being hospitalized for shingles. Fellow Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla of California keeps in contact with her through messages and calls while she recuperates at home. The Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently spoke with Feinstein and is “hopeful” she could return next week, but her office cautioned that no date has been set yet. Calls for her resignation have come from both sides of the aisle, but Feinstein has issued a rebuttal dismissing claims that her absence has impacted the pace of judicial nominations. If she steps down before the end of her current term in 2024, California Governor Gavin Newsom would appoint her replacement, and he has pledged to nominate a Black woman if she resigns.



