Dickinson man reported missing found dead | Texas news

The Dickinson Police Department has reported that a man who have been missing for a number of days used to be found dead on Thursday. DeMarcus Trinell George, who used to be 29 years previous, used to be came upon deceased at 5 p.m. within the neighborhood of Borden’s Gully, as according to the police.

George have been reported missing on May 30. Following an post-mortem, it used to be made up our minds that he had a gunshot wound, consistent with the police.

Currently, murder detectives are carrying out an investigation into George’s loss of life and are looking for any information that the general public may give. If you’ve gotten any main points, please touch the Dickinson Police Department at (281)337-4700 ext. 1 or the Galveston County Crime Stoppers at (409)763-8477.