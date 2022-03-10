Did common eye drops lead to Steve Clayton’s death?

Mario Muñoz/ Muñoz Pictures

After a millionaire is poisoned with eye drops, his demise is dominated a murder. Did this encourage a copycat crime? “48 Hours” investigates in “The Eye Drop Murder” airing Saturday, March 12 at 9/8c on CBS. Lana and Steve Clayton had been married for 5 years, and have been dwelling in Lake Wylie, S.C. In accordance with Steve’s household they’d a loving marriage.

Mount Vernon Reproduction CBS Information

The Clayton’s lived on waterfront property on this house, modeled after President George Washington’s Mount Vernon Property.

A Horrifying Discovery Willy Thompson/York County Solicitor’s Workplace

On Saturday July 21, 2018, Lana Clayton says she walked inside after mowing the garden and found her husband unresponsive on the backside of those stairs.

Main as much as Steve’s Loss of life Rosie Clayton-Leslie

Lana stated Steve had been sick and bedridden with vertigo for 3 days.

What Killed Steve Clayton? Willy Thompson/ York County Solicitor’s Workplace

Lana questioned if Steve had fallen down the steps, however the coroner noticed no indicators of a fall and dominated it a pure demise ensuing from a attainable coronary heart assault.

Unusual Proof Willy Thompson/York County Solicitor’s Workplace

Steve’s nephew, Nick French, got here to the scene on the day Steve died. Nick — a police officer in a close-by city — did a walkthrough of the home and located it odd that Steve’s mattress was soaked with urine.

Suspicions Mount CBS Information

Steve’s nephews, Nick French and Kris Phagan, sensed one thing was not proper. Steve’s cellphone was additionally lacking.

Paperwork Destroyed Rosie Clayton-Leslie

The morning after Steve’s demise, neighbors advised Steve’s nephews they watched Lana setting a hearth within the yard hearth pit. Kris believes that is the place Steve’s will was destroyed.

A Name To The Coroner CBS Information

When Steve’s household discovered Lana had requested a cremation, they instantly known as the coroner’s workplace. They are saying in the event that they hadn’t requested an post-mortem and toxicology report they might have by no means found the reality about Steve’s demise.

A Unusual Substance CBS Information

The toxicology report revealed there was a particularly great amount of tetrahydrozoline in Steve’s blood. Tetrahydrozoline, often called THZ, is a chemical discovered in lots of over-the-counter eye drops. The coroner dominated this was not a pure demise. Pictured is toxicologist Demi Garvin, left, and Coroner Sabrina Gast.

Lana’s Eye Drop Information Willy Thompson/York County Solicitor’s Workplace

On August 29, 2018, somewhat over a month after Steve’s demise, Lana was interviewed by the York County coroner. When the coroner introduced up THZ, Lana knew straight away this was a chemical in Visine.

Clues At The Mansion Willy Thompson/York County Solicitor’s Workplace

Investigators discovered Visine within the Clayton house. Throughout her interview, Lana stated Steve favored to place Visine in his espresso to assist him go to the lavatory. She stated he had been doing it for years, a press release that appeared very odd to the coroner.

A Stunning Admission Willy Thompson/York County Solicitor’s Workplace

Lana returned house later that day the place investigators say she made a surprising admission: she confessed to a York County sheriff’s detective that she had put Visine in Steve’s water. She even stated she needed him to undergo. She was arrested the next day.

A Copycat Case? Stacy Hunsucker/Fb

Simply 12 miles from the Clayton’s house and some weeks after Lana’s arrest, Stacy Hunsucker, a younger mom of two died of what investigators stated seemed to be cardiac arrest.

A Completely satisfied Couple? Stacy Hunsucker/Fb

Stacy and Josh Hunsucker had been married for eight years. Stacy was a preschool trainer and Josh a flight paramedic. When Stacy’s mom discovered that Josh had rapidly moved on with a girlfriend, she turned suspicious.

A Mom’s Hunch CBS Information

Stacy’s mom contacted the North Carolina Division of Insurance coverage two days after Stacy died after studying Josh had utilized to gather roughly $250,000 in life insurance coverage proceeds on Stacy’s life.

THZ in Stacy’s Blood Stacy Hunsucker/Fb

Investigators in North Carolina discovered Stacy was an organ donor and a vial of blood had been collected and saved earlier than she was cremated. That blood was despatched out for a toxicology screening the place a considerable amount of THZ was found

Arrested and Charged WBTV

On December 19, 2019, Josh Hunsucker was arrested and charged with the homicide of his spouse Stacy. Hunsucker is awaiting a trial date. His legal professional says his shopper is harmless and the allegations shall be strenuously opposed.