Did Draymond Green end Warriors’ dynasty with Game 3 suspension?

The Golden State Warriors are at the ropes after any other Draymond Green mishap.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Draymond Green has been suspended by way of the NBA after stomping at the sternum of Kings heart Domantas Sabonis in Game Two in their sequence on Monday evening, placing Golden State at a vital downside heading right into a must-win Game Three and jeopardizing their season.

In a Wednesday version of the Locked On NBA podcast, hosts Jake Madison and Rafael Barlowe mentioned Green’s suspension and whether or not it places the nail within the coffin of this period of Golden State’s staff.

“Not that it was justified what Draymond did, but I thought it was a reaction, and that by ejecting him, that would be enough. I’m actually stunned,” Barlowe mentioned.

Green made an exaggerated movement with his foot after Sabonis first of all grabbed at it from the bottom all the way through a fight for a rebound.

Afterward, Green were given into it with Kings fanatics sitting in the back of the Warriors’ bench and had a protracted dialogue with an legit prior to leaving the courtroom.

“I don’t think the way he left the arena helped … but that’s Draymond being Draymond,” Barlowe mentioned. “We may be looking at one more game for Draymond Green in a Warriors uniform.”

While the Warriors had been higher at house than at the highway, they’re going to be hard-pressed to forestall Sacramento with out their easiest defender.

“This is one of those things that might blow open the title race, because there were a lot of people really believing in the Warriors, and now their battle just got a whole lot harder,” Madison mentioned.