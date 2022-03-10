Did Lana Clayton’s misuse of a popular eye drop medication lead to Steve Clayton’s murder?

Steve Clayton retired a millionaire in his early 40s after promoting his profitable bodily remedy enterprise. In 2018, Steve gave the impression to be having fun with the great life together with his spouse of 5 years, Lana, who labored as a nurse. The couple lived in a waterfront mansion, in Lake Wylie, South Carolina. Steve, 64, and Lana, 52, would host lavish events for his close-knit household and their buddies, typically that includes dwell music and fireworks.

However Steve’s golden years of retirement got here to a crashing finish on July 21, 2018 when Lana found him lifeless on the backside of a staircase of their dwelling. She instructed first responders Steve was bedridden for 3 days resulting from a bout of vertigo main as much as his loss of life.

Virtually a month later, investigators found a chemical — discovered in lots of over-the-counter eye drop drugs — in Steve’s blood, which might turn out to be the main target of their investigation.

Coroner Sabrina Gast dispatched a deputy coroner who arrived on the Clayton mansion shortly after Steve’s loss of life. The coroner’s workplace dominated Steve had almost certainly succumbed to a coronary heart assault. The deputy famous nothing suspicious on the scene and reported Lana was cooperating with investigators.

“She was applicable in answering questions. She did not appear to be like she was hiding something,” Gast instructed “48 Hours.”

But, there have been issues that did not sit effectively with Steve’s nephews Nick French and Kris Phagan. Nick, an skilled police officer in a close-by city, had rushed to the mansion shortly after Steve’s loss of life. He instantly seen purple flags: why had Lana not tried to revive Steve and why did not she name 911 herself? As a substitute she had flagged down a passing motorcyclist. Nick was additionally alarmed when Steve’s cellphone — which he described as his lifeline — was nowhere to be discovered. And there was extra.

Nick instructed “48 Hours” that simply hours after Steve’s loss of life, Lana determined to have her husband’s physique cremated.

“She seemed up from her fingers and stated, ‘That funeral dwelling, the one which’s proper down the road, let’s take him there and have him cremated,'” Nick stated.

When Steve’s nephew Kris requested Lana for Steve’s will to test it for his burial needs, he says he was bowled over by Lana’s response when she claimed Steve had no will. Kris instructed Lana he knew there was a will. His uncle had made him the executor.

“At that time, she stood up, turns and appears at me within the eye and says, ‘I stated there isn’t a will,'” Kris instructed “48 Hours.”

Kris was uncomfortable with the thought of cremation. With out letting Lana know, Kris and Nick known as the coroner’s workplace and demanded an post-mortem and a toxicology take a look at. Coroner Gast agreed.

The toxicology outcomes revealed the presence of the tetrahydrozoline, a chemical Gast had by no means heard of earlier than.



“I used to be like, what’s tetrahydrozoline? I do not know what that’s? I needed to search for what tetrahyrozoline was,” Gast instructed “48 Hours.”

Tetrahydrozoline, also called THZ, is a typical ingredient that’s present in quite a few eye drops, together with Visine.

Forensic toxicologist Demi Garvin, whose toxicology lab detected the chemical in Steve’s blood, instructed “48 Hours” THZ may be extraordinarily poisonous and even lethal if ingested in giant quantities.

“It does have that motion on the center the place it reduces blood strain, coronary heart charge. After which it additionally causes respiratory to gradual. And if respiratory slows sufficiently, it is going to trigger respiratory despair, which then causes loss of life,” Garvin stated.

Lana Clayton was introduced into the coroner’s workplace and questioned by Gast and her deputy as investigators from the York County Sheriff’s Workplace and the FBI listened in.

Lana instructed Gast her husband favored to place few drops of Visine in his espresso each morning to assist him go to the lavatory.

Forensic toxicologist Demi Garvin instructed “48 Hours” that made no sense in any respect and it was not one thing anybody would ever need to do. Customers of medicines like eye drops should strictly observe the producer’s instructions.

York County sheriff’s investigators took over the interview. As they pressed Lana, she obtained defensive and ultimately stopped speaking. However just a few hours later, Lana spoke with a detective at her dwelling and what she instructed him, say investigators, was nothing wanting a confession to homicide.

