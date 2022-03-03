Front Page

Did LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers ‘Quit’ Against Dallas Mavericks?

March 2, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


The Dallas Mavericks took down the Los Angeles Lakers on national television 109-104 on Tuesday night. The Mavs scored a staggering 71 points in the first half, drawing major attention to the Lakers’ effort level on defense.

USATSI_17807030

Luka Doncic takes in the Lakers home crowd after a big road win.

luka dunk la

Luka Doncic skies for a major put-back dunk over Dwight Howard.

USATSI_17805733

Luka Doncic shoots a three-pointer over LeBron James.

A variety of plays that stood out, but perhaps the most notable was LeBron James turning the ball over and choosing to complain to the nearest referee as Dwight Powell ran the floor for an easy dunk. 



