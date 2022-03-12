Did Seahawks get enough for Russell Wilson? Examining Drew Lock & Co. – Seattle Seahawks Blog

SEATTLE — This is how one NFL expertise evaluator from one other workforce assessed the package deal of draft picks and gamers the Seattle Seahawks are buying from the Denver Broncos as a part of the Russell Wilson commerce:
“Sounds about proper.”
And this is a prediction that very same evaluator made on one of many items the Seahawks are buying:
“I can not see them going into the season with Drew Lock as their quarterback.”
Therein lies the problem in making a right away analysis of how Seattle made out in one of many largest trades in NFL historical past.
In accordance with ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are getting Denver’s first- and second-round picks in every of the following two drafts — which incorporates Nos. 9 and 40 general this yr — in addition to the Broncos’ 2022 fifth-rounder. They will additionally get Lock, tight finish Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris whereas sending a 2022 fourth-rounder to Denver together with Wilson.
In itself, that is a robust haul. And it is a greater one than the Detroit Lions acquired in final yr’s Matthew Stafford commerce: Jared Goff, the Los Angeles Rams’ 2021 third-rounder and first-rounders in 2022 and 2023. Detroit additionally needed to tackle the hefty the rest of Goff’s contract.
However you may’t assess the Wilson return in a vacuum as a result of the actual measure goes to be how effectively it positions the Seahawks to discover a alternative able to main them to a Tremendous Bowl.
Nobody would have a look at Lock’s first three NFL seasons and conclude he is that man. Indications are that the Seahawks do not imagine that man is on this yr’s draft, which is taken into account weak at quarterback.
All of it means that they may have one other huge quarterback transfer up their sleeve. Maybe they discover a commerce with the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Or maybe they use a stopgap in 2022, with a plan to focus on somebody like Bryce Younger early in subsequent yr’s draft.
The trail to Wilson’s alternative is not clear, thus neither is the reply to whether or not they acquired sufficient in return for him.
This is a have a look at every part Seattle is getting again:
The picks
The Stafford commerce marked the one different time since 2009 {that a} veteran quarterback was dealt for a number of first-round picks.
Among the many the reason why Seattle’s return for Wilson is best than Detroit’s for Stafford is the timing of these first-rounders. The Seahawks are getting theirs (in addition to the second-rounders) in every of the following two drafts, whereas the Lions needed to wait a yr after they made the commerce for the primary one. Draft picks are typically thought of one spherical much less priceless for yearly they’re pushed out.
The one different workforce recognized to have made a suggestion for Wilson was the Washington Commanders. A supply instructed ESPN’s John Keim that it included their first-round picks in every of the following three drafts. Washington has the 11th general choose this yr, two spots behind the place Seattle now sits.
Proudly owning the ninth general choose makes this a a lot totally different draft for the Seahawks, who have been a perennial playoff workforce earlier than this yr and thus normally picked within the 20s. They’ve solely made two top-10 picks in 12 drafts beneath normal supervisor John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll. Each got here in 2010, once they took left deal with Russell Okung at No. 6 and security Earl Thomas at No. 14. Exterior linebacker Bruce Irvin, at No. 15 general in 2012, is the one different participant their present regime has drafted within the high 20.
For all of the well-earned criticism the Seahawks have gotten over their early-round misses, their observe file has been a lot better when choosing greater within the draft. Thomas may find yourself within the Corridor of Fame. Okung and Irvin have been good gamers.
The Seahawks gave up their unique first-rounder within the Jamal Adams commerce — it ended up being No. 10 general … ouch — however nonetheless have 4 picks inside the high 72 and eight complete. The breakdown: one first (9), two seconds (40, 41), one third (72), one fourth, two fifths and one seventh.
The stress is on Schneider and Carroll to capitalize on their new-found draft wealth as a result of they not have the posh of elite quarterback play to cowl up personnel errors.
The gamers
After producing first-round buzz earlier than the 2019 draft, Lock fell to No. 42 general. Amongst quarterbacks who’ve tried not less than 400 passes since, he ranks 38th in Whole QBR, proper between the Commanders’ Taylor Heinicke and the Carolina Panthers’ Sam Darnold. Lock can be 38th in touchdown-to-interception ratio — indicative of some spotty choice making — and 32nd in yards per try.
Granted, it is not an enormous pattern measurement. Lock has performed in solely 24 video games (21 begins), lacking 11 as a rookie due to a thumb harm. However he additionally misplaced his beginning job after a turnover-plagued 2020 and spent a lot of the 2021 season backing up Teddy Bridgewater.
The aforementioned evaluator who does not suppose Lock will likely be Seattle’s starter in 2022 likes his competitiveness and swagger. He known as him a superb athlete “who can actually spin it.”
New Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten stated of Lock final month: “He is acquired a robust arm, he is carried out a extremely good job so far as utilizing his legs, so far as being an athlete.”
On the very least, Lock appears like a strong backup with some beginning expertise and sufficient expertise to presumably become extra.
In Fant and Harris, the Seahawks are getting two sure-fire starters.
The Seahawks have been strongly contemplating taking Fant at No. 21 general in 2019 till Denver took him at No. 20. He is averaged 57 catches and 635 receiving yards in three seasons with 10 landing receptions in 47 video games. He had a career-high 68 receptions for 670 yards and 4 touchdowns final season.
“Actually athletic, actually mushy fingers,” the evaluator stated of Fant, noting his 4.49 pace at 6-foot-4, 249 kilos in addition to his robust run-after-the-catch potential.
Fant is a pass-catching tight finish who may be moved round versus a extra conventional, end-line tight finish, that means he is extra Gerald Everett than Will Dissly. Each are free brokers. If the Seahawks are going to re-sign one, Dissly’s blocking abilities may make him a greater complement.
The 30-year-old Harris is coming off a six-sack season, tied for his finest since getting into the NFL as a seventh-round choose in 2014. He has 22.5 sacks in 83 profession video games.
At 6-2 and 290 kilos, Harris appears like an inside participant in Seattle’s new defensive entrance, which Carroll has stated will use exterior linebackers on the sting. His addition might put Kerry Hyder Jr. in jeopardy, if he wasn’t already.
Harris has two years and $17 million left on his contract. That features a $7.5 million wage and $500,00zero in per-game roster bonuses this season for an $eight million cap quantity. Lock has one yr left on his rookie deal at a price of $1.5 million. Fant additionally has one yr left at $2.2 million, although Seattle might maintain him beneath contract for 2023 by exercising his fifth-year possibility by the Could 2 deadline.
The 2022 cap numbers for Lock, Fant and Harris complete $11.7 million. The Seahawks save a internet of $11 million towards this yr’s cap by buying and selling Wilson, in order that’s a close to wash. However the Seahawks are not on the hook for the $51 million Wilson was set to make in money within the ultimate two years of his deal.
