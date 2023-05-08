



The fresh mass taking pictures on the Allen Premium Outlets has as soon as once more introduced consideration to the problem of gun violence. Governor Greg Abbott has emphasised the significance of mental health care as a long-term method to this drawback, however some critics have identified that the governor has redirected cash from Texas’ mental health services and products to fund Operation Lone Star, a pricey border undertaking geared toward lowering unlawful immigration.

However, it is very important observe that this isn’t in fact the cheap cut. The finances that have been redirected from the Texas company answerable for mental health services and products have been straight away replenished via federal coronavirus help, which was once allotted to Texas below the CARES Act. This funds methodology, which comes to swapping finances to maximise state tax income, is a commonplace follow amongst lawmakers.

Despite this transfer, it is price noting that Texas has now not expanded mental health care services and products in recent times, nor has it cut them. Texas is one in every of simply ten states that has now not expanded Medicaid, which has averted multiple million Texans from getting access to important mental health services and products. This truth stays a big critique of Texas Republicans, who’ve antagonistic Medicaid enlargement below the Affordable Care Act.

Overall, the problem of mental health care stays a posh and urgent one, specifically within the context of gun violence. While the new investment change would possibly not have led to a cut to mental health services and products, it is transparent that extra must be finished to enlarge get right of entry to to those essential assets for all Texans.