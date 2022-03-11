Diddy Seemingly Responds With a Profanity-Laced Clap Back at Da Band’s Freddy P’s Complaints About Him

A number of individuals who labored with Sean Combs on the MTV actuality TV collection Making the Band have lately taken to social media to air out their grievances towards the Dangerous Boy government.
Diddy was within the crosshairs of Making the Band member Freddy P final week when he admitted to having ideas of suicide over his failed hip-hop profession, which he blames squarely on Diddy.
In an emotional Instagram publish, Freddy wrote, “God is aware of if I used to be @diddy I’d’ve achieved WAY MORE FOR THESE KIDS.. Any actual ninja would’ve.. You begin out JUST CHASING A DREAM. Then it QUICKLY GET SNATCHED AWAY.. Made me NEVER WANT TO RAP. God gone have the final chortle. My expertise was given to me to the touch hearts and houses an it was silenced. You silenced Gods plan. Everybody who ever took half will depart horribly from.”
Diddy has since seemingly responded to Freddy’s claims by posting a cryptic message, telling his followers and probably his critics to “STOP ALL YOUR CRYING.”
“STOP ALL YOUR CRYING, B**CHING & MOANING. HUSTLE HARDER OR GET THE F**Ok OUT OF OUR WAY.”
“No ego, simply hustle.
LOVE ”
Final week, Freddy P, a part of the collective of artists put collectively throughout the second season of the fact TV collection MTV's Making the Band, aired his grievances towards music mogul Combs.
Going to Instagram and reposting a clip one other person posted, Freddy P acknowledged that the best way he was handled made him by no means wish to rap once more. He mentioned he feels his expertise was snatched away from him by Diddy, all whereas chasing a dream.
In a later publish, the previous rapper tells his followers that he’s been via loads and has contemplated committing suicide a number of instances this 12 months alone.
“I achieved pictured my brother strolling in, discovering me useless. I cried a number of instances occupied with leaving my son, since you simply will get uninterested in life. It’s like, it doesn’t matter what you attempt to do, you simply gotta maintain battling. N***as acquired they foot in your neck, n***as wanna see you fall. It’s these n***as like Puffy, he my major motherf*ckin’ motive why I actually hate f*ckin’ life, canine. Individuals don’t even perceive.”