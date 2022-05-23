Didi’sdisastrousforayontoWallStreetisover

Business

Didi's disastrous foray onto Wall Street is over

May 23, 2022
JustdaysafterDidi’sWallStreetdebutlastsummer,Chineseauthoritiesbannedtheservicefromappstoresinthecountry,andinitiatedacybersecurityprobeintothecompany.ThatinvestigationmadethefirmaposterchildforBeijing’scrackdownontechcompanies,andwipedtensofbillionsofdollarsfromitsmarketcapitalization.
Didi’stroublescametoaheadinDecemberwhenitsaiditwouldleavetheUSstockmarket,withoutgivingareason.ThemovewaswidelyseenasanattempttoappeaseofficialsinChinawhowereunhappywithhowitwentpublicoverseas.
InanSECfilingearlierthismonth,DidisaiditwouldnotbeabletoresumenormalbusinessoperationswithoutcompletingthecybersecurityreviewrequiredbyChineseauthorities.ItsaidithadcometotheconclusionthatitwouldnotbeabletocompletethatreviewifitcontinuedtotradeontheNYSE.
Didi(DIDI)heldanextraordinarygeneralmeetingonMondayeveninginBeijing,whereinvestorsincludingSoftBank(SFTBF)andTencent(TCEHY)votedbyahugemajorityinfavorofwithdrawingfromWallStreet.

ThecompanysaidinastatementafterthevotethatithadnotifiedtheNewYorkStockExchangeofthedecisionandexpecteditssharestobedelistedinJune.

TheChinesecompanyshouldthenbeabletomoveforwardwithaplantolistitssharesinHongKong,whichitannouncedlatelastyear.IthaspreviouslysaidthatitwillnotlistonanyothermarketuntilitsretreatfromtheNYSEiscomplete.

WhileDidihascalleditsdecision”voluntary,”thefirm”implicitlyindicatesthedelistingisdrivenbytheongoingcybersecurityreview,”accordingtoCherryLeung,ananalystatBernstein.

DidiisalsofacingscrutinyintheUnitedStates:Earlierthismonth,itdisclosedthatitwasbeinginvestigatedbytheSecuritiesandExchangeCommissionforthebungledIPO.

Thefirm’sshareshavecrashednearly70%sofarthisyear.

“ThecompanyisinfullcooperationwiththecybersecurityreviewinChina,”itsaidinastatementinApril.





