Didi’sdisastrousforayontoWallStreetisover

Didi(DIDI)heldanextraordinarygeneralmeetingonMondayeveninginBeijing,whereinvestorsincludingSoftBank(SFTBF)andTencent(TCEHY)votedbyahugemajorityinfavorofwithdrawingfromWallStreet. InanSECfilingearlierthismonth,DidisaiditwouldnotbeabletoresumenormalbusinessoperationswithoutcompletingthecybersecurityreviewrequiredbyChineseauthorities.ItsaidithadcometotheconclusionthatitwouldnotbeabletocompletethatreviewifitcontinuedtotradeontheNYSE. Didi’stroublescametoaheadinDecemberwhenitsaiditwouldleavetheUSstockmarket,withoutgivingareason.ThemovewaswidelyseenasanattempttoappeaseofficialsinChinawhowereunhappywithhowitwentpublicoverseas.
JustdaysafterDidi’sWallStreetdebutlastsummer,Chineseauthoritiesbannedtheservicefromappstoresinthecountry,andinitiatedacybersecurityprobeintothecompany.ThatinvestigationmadethefirmaposterchildforBeijing’scrackdownontechcompanies,andwipedtensofbillionsofdollarsfromitsmarketcapitalization.
ThecompanysaidinastatementafterthevotethatithadnotifiedtheNewYorkStockExchangeofthedecisionandexpecteditssharestobedelistedinJune. TheChinesecompanyshouldthenbeabletomoveforwardwithaplantolistitssharesinHongKong,whichitannouncedlatelastyear.IthaspreviouslysaidthatitwillnotlistonanyothermarketuntilitsretreatfromtheNYSEiscomplete.
WhileDidihascalleditsdecision”voluntary,”thefirm”implicitlyindicatesthedelistingisdrivenbytheongoingcybersecurityreview,”accordingtoCherryLeung,ananalystatBernstein.