DigitalinsurerUrbanJungledoublesfundingwith£16.5mraise|BusinessNews

ABritishdigitalinsurerwhichcompeteswiththelikesofDirectLineGrouphassecuredbackingfromtheworld’sbiggestIKEAfranchiseaspartofa£16.5mfundinground.
SkyNewsunderstandsthatUrbanJungle,whichwaslaunchedbyJimmyWilliamsandGregSmythin2017,willannouncethisweekthatithasdoubledtheamountithasraisedfrominvestorsduringitsfour-and-a-halfyearexistence.
TheSeriesAroundisbeingledbyIntactVentures,aNorthAmericanventureinvestorwhichhasbackedastringofinsurtechcompanies,andIngkaGroup,whichcontrolshundredsofIKEAstoresglobally.
UrbanJunglepositionsitselfasa”fair”providerofinsurancecover,withitspricingalsokeytoitsofferingatatimeofbroadercost-of-livingchallengesfacingBritishhouseholds.
London-basedUrbanJunglehasamassed100,000homeinsurancecustomerssinceitslaunch,andclaimstohaveanindustry-leadingrecordatdetectingfraudwhichhelpsittoreducethecostofcover.
Thecompany’sexistinginvestorsincludeRobDevey,theformerbossofPrudentialUK,andEkaVentures,afundspecialisingininvestmentswhichtargetapositivesocietalimpact.
MrWilliamssaidthenewfundingwouldbeusedtotargetadoublingofUrbanJungle’scustomerbasebytheendoftheyear.
Roughly100jobswillalsobecreatedaspartofitsexpansionplans.
“Wearebuildingamoderninsuranceproviderfromscratch,leveragingthelatesttechnology,andusingthattocreateproductswithfair,transparentpricesandeasytounderstandterms-allwhilstmakinginsurancesimple,quickandaffordable,”hesaid.
“Fraudisabigprobleminourindustry,anditdrivesupthecostforeveryoneelse.
“Thewayweusetechnologygivesusacriticaledgebybeingabletoscreenoutfraudsters,andhelpgenuinecustomersgetamuchbetterdeal,whichisparticularlyimportantatthemoment.
“Italsohelpsuswithourgoaloffinancialinclusion-beingabletotellfraudstersandgenuinecustomersaparthelpsushavemuchhighereligibilitythanourpeers.”
KristerMattsson,managingdirectorofIngkaInvestments,saidithaddecidedtobackUrbanJunglebecauseofits”innovativesolutionwiththepotentialtocomplementanddisruptthecurrentinsurancemarketandmakeinsuranceaffordableformanymorepeople”.
Thefundraisingwillbeannouncedagainstanincreasinglydifficultbackdropforearlier-stagecompanies,withtheroutinvaluationsofpubliclytradedtechnologystocksalsofeedingthroughtoprivatemarkets.
Manytechcompaniesarerespondingbycurtailinggrowthplansandslashingtheirworkforcesintheexpectationthatraisingcapitalmaybetoughforaprolongedperiod.