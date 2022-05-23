DigitalinsurerUrbanJungledoublesfundingwith£16.5mraise|BusinessNews

Business

May 23, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
ABritishdigitalinsurerwhichcompeteswiththelikesofDirectLineGrouphassecuredbackingfromtheworld’sbiggestIKEAfranchiseaspartofa£16.5mfundinground.

SkyNewsunderstandsthatUrbanJungle,whichwaslaunchedbyJimmyWilliamsandGregSmythin2017,willannouncethisweekthatithasdoubledtheamountithasraisedfrominvestorsduringitsfour-and-a-halfyearexistence.

TheSeriesAroundisbeingledbyIntactVentures,aNorthAmericanventureinvestorwhichhasbackedastringofinsurtechcompanies,andIngkaGroup,whichcontrolshundredsofIKEAstoresglobally.

UrbanJunglepositionsitselfasa”fair”providerofinsurancecover,withitspricingalsokeytoitsofferingatatimeofbroadercost-of-livingchallengesfacingBritishhouseholds.

London-basedUrbanJunglehasamassed100,000homeinsurancecustomerssinceitslaunch,andclaimstohaveanindustry-leadingrecordatdetectingfraudwhichhelpsittoreducethecostofcover.

Thecompany’sexistinginvestorsincludeRobDevey,theformerbossofPrudentialUK,andEkaVentures,afundspecialisingininvestmentswhichtargetapositivesocietalimpact.

MrWilliamssaidthenewfundingwouldbeusedtotargetadoublingofUrbanJungle’scustomerbasebytheendoftheyear.

Roughly100jobswillalsobecreatedaspartofitsexpansionplans.

“Wearebuildingamoderninsuranceproviderfromscratch,leveragingthelatesttechnology,andusingthattocreateproductswithfair,transparentpricesandeasytounderstandterms-allwhilstmakinginsurancesimple,quickandaffordable,”hesaid.

“Fraudisabigprobleminourindustry,anditdrivesupthecostforeveryoneelse.

“Thewayweusetechnologygivesusacriticaledgebybeingabletoscreenoutfraudsters,andhelpgenuinecustomersgetamuchbetterdeal,whichisparticularlyimportantatthemoment.

“Italsohelpsuswithourgoaloffinancialinclusion-beingabletotellfraudstersandgenuinecustomersaparthelpsushavemuchhighereligibilitythanourpeers.”

KristerMattsson,managingdirectorofIngkaInvestments,saidithaddecidedtobackUrbanJunglebecauseofits”innovativesolutionwiththepotentialtocomplementanddisruptthecurrentinsurancemarketandmakeinsuranceaffordableformanymorepeople”.

Thefundraisingwillbeannouncedagainstanincreasinglydifficultbackdropforearlier-stagecompanies,withtheroutinvaluationsofpubliclytradedtechnologystocksalsofeedingthroughtoprivatemarkets.

Manytechcompaniesarerespondingbycurtailinggrowthplansandslashingtheirworkforcesintheexpectationthatraisingcapitalmaybetoughforaprolongedperiod.





