Director Jane Campion calls out Sam Elliott’s “sexist” slams of her ‘The Power of the Dog’

Campion and Cumberbatch on set — Netflix/Kirsty Griffin

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Jane Campion spelled out what she considered Western veteran Sam Elliott‘s criticism of her movie The Energy of the Canine. Actually.

“I feel he is being a little bit of a B-I-T-C-H,” she told Variety on the pink carpet of the Administrators Guild Awards in Los Angeles Saturday night time. “He isn’t a cowboy; he’s an actor,” Campion went on.

As reported, the Lonesome Dove veteran and 1883 star not too long ago advised Marc Maron‘s WTF podcast that, though he known as Campion a “good director,” in his opinion, the award-winning movie “a chunk of s***.” He additionally took offense on the portrayals of cowboys within the film, in addition to its “allusions to homosexuality.” Benedict Cumberbatch performs a grizzled rancher in The Energy of the Canine, who can also be repressing his homosexual identification.

Campion continued, “The West is a mythic house and there is a variety of room on the vary,” including of Elliott’s headline-grabbing critique, “I feel it is a bit bit sexist.”

Elliott seems to be within the minority in his blunt disdain for The Energy of the Canine, a minimum of the place critics are involved. Campion was named greatest director on the DGA Awards, formally making her the frontrunner to win greatest director honors on the Academy Awards, airing dwell March 27 on ABC.

