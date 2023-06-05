Directors Guild of America reaches “truly historic” deal with Hollywood studios

The Hollywood studios and the Directors Guild of America reached a new three-year agreement on Saturday night, which provides better wages, streaming residuals, an hour reduction in employees’ work hours, and other benefits. The negotiations began last month amid the ongoing Writers Guild strike that could last until the end of summer, leaving it unclear how the new agreement will affect the striking writers. “We have concluded a truly historic deal,” said Jon Avnet, the chair of the DGA’s Negotiations Committee in a statement on the DGA’s website. According to the agreement highlights, directors’ jobs cannot be replaced by artificial intelligence, and there will be improvements in diversity and inclusion, including adding Juneteenth as a paid holiday for DGA members. Lesli Linka Glatter, the President of the DGA, said this deal recognizes the future of the industry and ensures that each of its 19,000 members can share in the success that we create together. The tentative agreement has been submitted for approval to the Guild’s National Board and details of the agreement will be available after the June 6 board meeting.

Signs are seen on the ground as Writers Guild of America (WGA) East members participate in a strike event outside of the NBCUniversal offices on May 23, 2023, in New York City. Michael M Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

