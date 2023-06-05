The Directors Guild of America has come to an agreement with studios for a new contract lasting three years, despite the ongoing WGA strike. Stay informed with browser notifications from News on breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Don’t miss a beat – turn on notifications now.
Directors Guild reaches deal while writers strike continues
The Directors Guild of America has come to an agreement with studios for a new contract lasting three years, despite the ongoing WGA strike. Stay informed with browser notifications from News on breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Don’t miss a beat – turn on notifications now.