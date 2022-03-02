‘Disastrous outcome’ from MLB labor talks will forever taint commissioner Rob Manfred’s legacy

There will be no Opening Day in 2022.

Whenever baseball gets back to business, it may well try to sell you one, but like a lot of what MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in his press conference Tuesday officially canceling the first two series of the 2022 season, it will be hard to buy.

An hour after the MLB Players Association voted unanimously to reject MLB’s most recent offer to lift the 90-day lockout and start the season on time, Manfred stepped to a podium in Jupiter, Fla., and officially canceled the first two series of the season. They will not be made up, he said. The season will be shortened.

The Rangers will not play their first series of the year, which had been scheduled for March 31-April 3 in Arlington, nor their first road series at Miami, April 4-6.

And more cancellations are very likely. The Rangers’ first game is now scheduled for April 8 at Toronto, a mere five weeks away.

A “disastrous outcome,” indeed.

Those are Manfred’s words, not mine. Mine would be worse. But that’s how he described the possibility of cancelations at the time that MLB finally started to get serious about negotiations for a new CBA, more than six weeks after it had imposed the “defensive” lockout in the first place.

Those words will be added to his legacy as the Commissioner. They will go along with calling the World Series Commissioner’s Trophy a “piece of metal,” in a phenomenal case of poor word choice. Of course, he used those words in an interview about a cheating scandal by the Houston Astros that tainted the World Series under his watch. The same Astros who had “tanked” for years to pile up draft picks, setting the stage for a wave of other teams to follow suit — under Manfred’s watch. That’s a lot in only seven years on the job.

On Tuesday, in announcing the cancellations, Manfred made an awkward joke in reference to a reporter and uttered a nervous laugh in doing so on live TV. Within minutes, the screenshot was circulating on Twitter. Rangers catcher Jose Trevino retweeted it. Pitcher Demarcus Evans added a face-plant emoji. Not good optics.

And not great audio either: Manfred described MLB’s offer Tuesday as offering “huge benefits for fans.” More selling. Here’s all fans want: Baseball. At an affordable price to see in-stadium. And easily available on local TV. By striking out on a deal Tuesday, Manfred is sitting 0 for 3.

To be clear, there was some meat for the Players Association in the final — for now — offer. The sides have negotiating to do, but it seemed like after 10 days of non-stop negotiating, they were actually getting somewhere. Even PA Executive Director Tony Clark called the sessions “productive,” Tuesday during the part of his press conference that was aired on TV. But for some reason, both MLB Network and ESPN cut off the broadcast version prematurely.

The owners upped their proposed raise of the minimum salary to $700,000 for 2022 and the first-ever bonus pool for pre-arbitration players.

But the salary hike was tempered by raises of $10,000 per year (1.4%) in each succeeding year, not even commensurate with cost-of-living increases. There was still a wide gap in the final bonus pool proposals with MLB offering $30 million and the Players Association seeking $85 million.

At the players’ request, MLB offered a draft lottery as a hedge against tanking for the top pick. Which raises the question: When did it become the players’ responsibility to ensure that other teams were actually trying? But here we are.

“We’ve been screaming for years about competition issues,” said free agent pitcher Andrew Miller, who sits on the PA’s executive subcommittee. “Those are important to us. This is not just about shifting the pieces of the pie around.”

Speaking of which, one of the biggest issues appeared to be MLB’s hesitancy to move significantly on its competitive balance tax. The sides were $18 million apart on the CBT threshold in Year 1 and the discrepancies got wider over the five-year contract. The players saw it as a de facto salary cap. And with good reason: MLB has used it as one.

“We look at the competitive balance tax as a breakaway spending mechanism; That’s how this thing was originally negotiated,” said New York Mets starter Max Scherzer, a member of the executive committee. “And… we’re not seeing that function as breakaway spending. We’re seeing it act as a salary cap.”

In other words, players believe that if owners aren’t willing to spend, that’s their issue, but they shouldn’t have to help police them.

But this is how far apart these guys are: They couldn’t even agree on when they were able to meet again. Manfred said Thursday would be the earliest. Clark said he was willing to head back to the Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., Tuesday night if Manfred was.

Whenever they do get back together, they’ll have more to discuss. Manfred said it was the league’s position that players wouldn’t get paid for games missed. Bruce Meyer, the PA’s lead negotiator, said it’s fine for MLB to have that position, but the PA expects players to be played for the season in full, especially if it is the league that unilaterally decides to cancel games.

Translation: It’s going to get more complicated before it gets sorted out.

And it’s already claimed one of the year’s most special days: opening day, regardless of what the league or Manfred tries to say.

“You only get so many opening days as a player,” Clark said. “If you are an average Major Leaguer, you might see four. You want the opportunity to play in as many as humanly possible. To find yourself in a world where now for the second time in [three seasons], the schedule is shorter than it should have or could have been, that’s a problem.”

It’s also Rob Manfred’s legacy.

