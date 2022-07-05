Disc golf champion returns after near-death experience

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Disc golf champion JohnE McCray is returning to the course after a near-death experience.

“Four minutes. My heart had stopped,” McCray mentioned.

“I didn’t know if I was going home with my husband or not,” his spouse and caddie, Jennifer McCray mentioned. “It happened so fast.”

Five months in the past, McCray was on the course on the Barnett Park Pro-Am Championships in Orlando. During the match, he started to really feel a ache creep from his shoulder down his arm.

“I ended up playing about six holes in it started hurting a little bit more,” McCray advised ABC Action News sports activities anchor Kyle Burger. “Then I got to hole 10 and it was starting to go down the back of my arm a little bit. By the time we finished hole 11 it was almost to my elbow.”

Luckily for McCray, Dr. Jeremy Drake was enjoying within the group forward. Dr. Drake acknowledged McCray’s signs and referred to as an ambulance.

“If I would’ve played one more hole I probably wouldn’t have made it,” McCray mentioned. “I was pretty lucky actually.”

He barely made it to the emergency room when his coronary heart stopped beating.

“The nurse yelled ‘crash cart,’” McCray mentioned. “Hit me twice with the defibrillator. I distinctly remember during that, I heard ‘hit him again!’ I sat up, I felt like I sat up, but my eyes weren’t open and I said ‘I’m alive!’”

He wanted surgical procedure instantly. The medical employees advised Jennifer this may be her final probability to talk to him.

“I had about 15 seconds, I leaned down and whispered in his ear. I said ‘it’s time to fight. You need to fight. I will be right here waiting for you,’” she mentioned.

McCray wakened two days later.

“It’s definitely way scarier now than it was then because it happened so fast,” he mentioned.

Meanwhile, the disc golf neighborhood around the globe got here collectively to assist with medical bills.

“It’s been amazing. I never knew how much I was loved,” McCray mentioned with a tear in his eye. “It’s been super-exciting. They raised over $30,000 for me. My hospital bills were over $200,000 in bills. It’s really heart-warming and makes you feel really good.”

He now has a defibrillator and three stents in his coronary heart. But McCray is training day-after-day preparing for his subsequent skilled competitors on July 12.

He’s hoping to show that he nonetheless has the guts of a champion.

“Me and my wife have been exercising every night after dinner, going for walks, trying to get stronger and stronger. She’s been helping me a lot.”