Discounts Available to Florida Residents Including Theme Park Tickets

In case you are a Florida resident, there are many totally different reductions which are accessible to you. Lately, Disney introduced that there can be a brand new Florida resident low cost that would come with theme park tickets. Here’s what was despatched in an electronic mail.
Florida Resident Disney Theme Park Tickets
- Save 40% on a 4-Day Ticket
- Florida Residents can expertise the magic of the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks and save large on tickets!
- Get pleasure from an motion packed go to to Walt Disney World Resort! Florida Residents can save 40% on 4-Day Tickets and 30% on 3-Day Tickets in comparison with the non-Florida Resident worth of a 3-Day or 4-Day Ticket.
- Wish to go to for a day? One-day, one-park tickets begin at $109, relying on the date and the theme park. Florida Residents can save on 1-Day Tickets with Park Hopper Possibility, which affords 1-Day admission to a number of theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort! Choose theme park tickets!
- Parks, sights and different choices topic to availability, closures and alter or cancellation with out discover. A ticket is legitimate for admission on the precise date chosen.
Florida Resident Annual Passes
- Benefit from the magic all yr lengthy with an Annual Cross. Florida Resident Disney Pixie Mud Cross is $19 monthly, plus down cost.
- Uncover Annual Passes designed to deliver a particular type of magic that calls out only for you. Customise with add-ons just like the Water Park and Sports activities choice and luxuriate in particular perks like included normal theme park parking, bonus reservations, reductions on eating and merchandise, and extra.
Be taught Extra about Annual Passes
- Month-to-month Cost Program solely accessible to Florida residents with legitimate ID. Should be at the very least 18 years previous to buy below the month-to-month cost choice. Topic to extra phrases and situations. Month-to-month cost quantity primarily based on remaining steadiness after one-time cost of $205 at time of buy. First month-to-month cost can be charged on day of buy or shortly thereafter. Topic to restrictions, together with an installment settlement, and alter with out discover.
Digital Residency Verification for Florida Residents
- A household smiles whereas using Seven Dwarfs Mine Practice at Magic Kingdom park
- Save valuable in-park time by verifying your Florida residency forward of time on-line!
- Florida residents now have the choice to confirm their residency on-line when buying choose tickets.
- When buying tickets by means of Disneyworld.com, fill out the “Your Florida Resident Data” kind upon check-out.
- When buying tickets by means of your My Disney Expertise app, confirm your residency in the course of the “Customise Your Tickets” step.
- Florida residents will proceed to have the ability to current correct identification and confirm their residency in particular person at Trip Planning home windows.
