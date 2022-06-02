Front Page

Discussing the legacy of writer Hunter S. Thompson

June 2, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

Discussing the legacy of author Hunter S. Thompson – CBS Information

Watch CBS Information


A e book revealed earlier this 12 months intimately analyzes Hunter S. Thompson, some of the notable writers in in American historical past, and the co-founder of Gonzo journalism. CBS Information’ Nikole Killion sits down with Peter Richardson, writer of “Savage Journey: Hunter S. Thompson and the Bizarre Highway to Gonzo” about his e book and the persevering with relevance of its subject material.

Be the primary to know

Get browser notifications for breaking information, dwell occasions, and unique reporting.




Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram