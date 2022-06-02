Discussing the legacy of writer Hunter S. Thompson

A e book revealed earlier this 12 months intimately analyzes Hunter S. Thompson, some of the notable writers in in American historical past, and the co-founder of Gonzo journalism. CBS Information’ Nikole Killion sits down with Peter Richardson, writer of “Savage Journey: Hunter S. Thompson and the Bizarre Highway to Gonzo” about his e book and the persevering with relevance of its subject material.
Be the primary to know
Get browser notifications for breaking information, dwell occasions, and unique reporting.