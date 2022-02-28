DISD’s pre-kindergarten enrollment starting to rebound after plunging during pandemic

After being dealt a blow by the coronavirus pandemic, pre-kindergarten enrollment in Dallas ISD has started to rebound.

In the 2019-20 school year, 12,832 children enrolled in DISD’s pre-K enrollment program, according to district data. A year later and well into the pandemic, enrollment plummeted nearly 28% to 9,191 children.

Although still well below pre-pandemic levels, the numbers have reversed in 2020-21, with 10,613 children enrolled in pre-K.

“We are recovering our numbers a little. It’s a joint effort from the community, parents, schools, teachers and everyone who is around children,” said Yesenia Cardoza Ramírez, director of family and community engagement in early learning for DISD.

Yesenia Ramírez (Shaban Athuman / Staff Photographer)

Pre-K education is not mandatory in Texas.

Before the pandemic, many organizations were already working with DISD to increase pre-K enrollment, educating mothers about the importance of early education and the programs that DISD schools offer for pre-K 3 and 4.

A lack of information about how the education system works and the different options that school districts provide, along with the belief by some that their children are too young to attend pre-K, are factors that influence families’ decisions on whether to send their children to school. Different organizations in Dallas are working to correct misinformation.

“Mothers have doubts, and that’s valid,” said Ericka Ventura, mother of three and a parent-leader at Bachman Lake Together, an organization that promotes early education in Dallas. “But often, the majority with whom we speak don’t know about the programs that exist and the social and educational benefits of their children starting school.”

Family, cultural beliefs

Reluctance to send children to pre-kindergarten is sometimes rooted in family and cultural beliefs and a lack of information about the benefits of early education, said María Reza, community network coordinator at Bachman Lake Together.

“They always tell us, ‘They’re too young. They’re my baby. It’s better if my mom or someone I trust takes care of them,’” Reza said. “This is very common and valid, so that’s when our parent-leaders step in.”

María Reza is community network coordinator at Bachman Lake Together. (Brian Elledge / Staff photographer)

Ventura and other parent-leaders share how they learned about the pre-K, benefits of pre-K and how their children benefited. They also help them understand pre-K requirements and how to enroll their children through DISD’s online portal.

“With my first child, it was easier for my sister to take care of him because I worked,” Ventura said. “But when he started school, I had a lot of difficulties. He was always crying; he was not very independent.

“However, with my daughter who attended pre-K 3, things were very different,” she said, adding: “It is always my testimony that I share with other moms so that they are encouraged to enroll their children in early education.”

Children in pre-K generally are 3.5 times more likely to be ready for kindergarten, to be successful in school, to attend college, and are less likely to drop out of school, become teen parents, and be arrested for a violent crime, according to data provided by Commit, a Dallas organization that promotes education for all.

“There are multiple reasons why families do not send their children to pre-K, like transportation, work schedules, languages, the idea that they have to pay, and that their children are too young to be with strangers,” said Nicholy Johnson, head of pre-K education initiatives at Commit.

Commit and Bachman Lake Together coordinate with DISD to promote programs and options available to families, such as part-time and full-time pre-K, bilingual and Spanish-language programs, free school transportation, in-school meals for children, and girls-only and boys-only schools. They also emphasize that public education is free.

“The full-time pre-K option definitely works well for parents who work all day,” Johnson said. “Parents think at first that it’s a lot of time for their children, but later realize that the children like it and that it better fits their work schedule.”

Overcoming trust issues

Another reason some parents are hesitant to enroll their child in pre-K is that they already have someone at home whom they trust to care for the child.

“We see this especially in multigenerational families, for example, where the grandmother is at home and takes care of them,” Johnson said. “We teach parents that it is OK for the grandmother to care for them, but that it is not the same education that children can receive by going to school. Especially for social development.”

In Ventura’s case, she relied on her sister to take care of her first child. Now, when she speaks with other parents, she shares how easily her daughter — her second child — developed socially because she attended pre-K 3, where she interacted with other children her age and with teachers.

“At 5 years old, 90% of the brain is already developed,” said Dominique McCain, a former teacher and Commit’s managing director of pre-K partnerships. “Before the age of 5, that’s the window of opportunity, the best time for children to make those connections. They’re molding their brains. All of their interactions really matter at that moment.”

McCain said that when speaking with parents about providing a promising future for their children, she emphasizes the value of sending children to pre-kindergarten.

“Many think that high school is the most important period to prepare children for university, but it’s not like that,” McCain said. Rather, it’s “pre-K that they begin to develop, and that is reflected throughout their lives.”

Next school year, Commit plans to focus on ZIP codes 75210, 75211, 75215 and 75232 (Oak Cliff and South Dallas), areas where the organization detected more misinformation and fewer students attending pre-K. It plans to hold events to educate families about programs offered by the district, and it will register children starting April 1.

“Parents can attend a class to see what they are like, tour the schools, speak to parents from different organizations with teachers, and that’s why we invite them in advance, so that they know all the benefits and can make their decision calmly,” said Ramírez Cardoza. “It’s about building trust and community.”