Disgraced ex-Mets manager Mickey Callaway fired by Mexican League baseball team

Mickey Callaway, who was positioned on Main League Baseball’s ineligible record final Might following the conclusion of the league’s investigation into his alleged lewd habits towards 5 girls, was fired by the Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican League on Monday after he managed them to a 16-17 begin.

Callaway, 47 years previous, had served because the supervisor of the New York Mets throughout the 2018-19 seasons. He was fired on the conclusion of the 2019 season, although he later discovered work by becoming a member of the Los Angeles Angels as their pitching coach. (Callaway had initially risen up the ladder by serving because the now-Cleveland Guardians’ pitching coach throughout the 2013-17 seasons.)

Callaway held that place till The Athletic’s Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang revealed particulars about his historical past of inappropriate conduct towards girls in sports activities media in February 2021. (You can read their story by clicking here, but be warned that it contains accounts of harassment.) Here is a part of what they wrote:

“Mickey Callaway, the previous New York Mets supervisor and present pitching coach for the Los Angeles Angels, aggressively pursued at the least 5 girls who work in sports activities media, sending three of them inappropriate pictures and asking one in every of them to ship nude images in return. He despatched them unsolicited digital messages and frequently commented on their look in a way that made them uncomfortable. In a single occasion, he thrust his crotch close to the face of a reporter as she interviewed him. In one other, he informed one of many girls that if she obtained drunk with him he’d share details about the Mets.”

MLB’s investigation into Callaway’s habits decided that he had violated the league’s insurance policies, main commissioner Rob Manfred to position him on the ineligible record consequently. Callaway isn’t allowed to work for any MLB staff or for the league itself till the tip of the 2022 season, at earliest.

The Acereros have since introduced Matías Carrillo as Callaway’s successor.