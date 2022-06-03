Disheartening Game 1 loss hasn’t left Warriors disconnected

• Full protection: 2022 NBA Finals

SAN FRANCISCO — Moments after clearing his bench 48.Three seconds earlier than a double-digit defeat grew to become official, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr approached his star gamers.

Comprehensible if Kerr felt compelled to scold them for the Warriors’ eventual 120-108 loss to the Boston Celtics in Sport 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday. As a substitute, Kerr gave them both a handshake, fist bump or mild hug. The second captured what the Warriors imagine they’ll lean on to make sure a special consequence in Sport 2 on Sunday (Eight ET, ABC).

“We stick collectively by the thick and skinny, wins and losses,” Warriors guard Klay Thompson stated. “We’re not going to splinter as a result of we didn’t play like we wished to. We’re simply going to proceed to play as exhausting as we are able to. And I simply know if we do this, we’ll be higher.”

The rationale for the Warriors’ optimism? Not solely do their star gamers have expertise with successful three NBA titles in 5 Finals appearances, in addition they have a confirmed observe report in rectifying losses.

The Warriors dropped to 21-Three in Sport 1s since 2015, however they’ve responded rapidly after these two different defeats. Following a six-point loss to Oklahoma Metropolis in Sport 1 of the 2016 Western Convention semifinals, the Warriors responded with a 27-point win in Sport 2. After a nine-point loss to Toronto in Sport 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals, the Warriors adjusted with a five-point win in Sport 2.

As for the Warriors’ present season? They didn’t lose consecutive playoff video games within the first spherical (vs. Denver), West semifinals (vs. Memphis) and Western Convention finals (vs. Dallas). Within the common season? Completely different story.

That they had 4 two-game shedding streaks, one three-game shedding streak, one four-game shedding streak and one five-game shedding streak. However these developments coincided with Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Inexperienced nursing overlapping accidents with a younger roster. Heading into Sport 2, the Warriors would not have any gamers listed on their harm report.

It’s about successful 4 video games by any means essential. For 42 minutes, we did sufficient to win a recreation, and that’s not how basketball works.” — Warriors guard Stephen Curry

“We’ve all the time embraced challenges,” Inexperienced stated. “It’s no totally different. We’ll embrace this one. So, it’s not successful to the arrogance in any respect.”

Nonetheless, the Celtics have handed the Warriors a laundry listing of things to wash up.

The Warriors succeeded with forcing Celtics ahead Jayson Tatum (12 factors on 3-for-17 taking pictures) and Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (24 factors on 10-for-23 taking pictures) to attain inefficiently. The Warriors hardly paid a lot consideration, nonetheless, to the marksmanship that Marcus Good (4-for-7), Al Horford (6-for-8) and Derrick White (5-for-8) confirmed from 3-point vary.

“It’s going to be robust to beat Boston if they’re making 21 threes and they’re getting a mixed 11 from Horford and White,” Kerr stated after Sport 1.

The Warriors appeared to have the sport secured coming into the fourth quarter with a 92-80 lead. However then the Celtics outscored the Warriors, 40-16, whereas the Warriors shot 41.2% and dedicated seven turnovers.

“It’s nearly trusting one another on each side of the ball,” Thompson stated. “I missed some rotations. We’ve simply acquired to be higher so far as being on a string collectively and shifting and hitting the open man.”

The Warriors had turn out to be inspired with Jordan Poole’s season-long progress throughout his fourth season. They even grew to become extra intrigued when he emerged as each a reliable starter and nearer throughout the playoffs. They noticed a special model of Poole in his Finals debut. In Sport 1, Poole labored with 9 factors on 2-of-7 taking pictures and 4 turnovers.

“Boston did a superb job on Jordan and put lots of strain on him,” Kerr stated. “There’s in all probability some issues that we are able to do to assist free him up. He’s a hell of a participant. So, he’ll bounce again and play higher.”

Inexperienced vowed to do the identical factor after ending with solely 4 factors whereas taking pictures poorly each general (2-for-12) and from 3-point vary (0-for-4). The Warriors worth Inexperienced for his protection, not a lot for his taking pictures. But, the Warriors have all the time wished Inexperienced to stay a scoring menace — each so he can facilitate for Golden State and stretch defenses.

“I’ll proceed to remain aggressive,” Inexperienced stated. “They may fall.”

As suspected, Curry hardly had any of the identical points. He stormed out with 21-first quarter factors whereas taking pictures 7-for-9 general and 6-for-Eight on 3-pointers. The Celtics surprisingly left Curry with both uncontested pictures or open seems off pick-and-rolls. After that first-quarter burst, nonetheless, Curry did not proceed his taking pictures clinic within the second quarter (0-for-2), third quarter (3-for-8) and fourth (2-for-6).

Whereas Curry sat for the primary 2:25 of the fourth quarter, the Celtics stormed out to a 7-Zero run. Afterwards, Curry urged he might must play past his 38 minutes.

“It’s about successful 4 video games by any means essential,” Curry stated. “For 42 minutes, we did sufficient to win a recreation, and that’s not how basketball works. I feel the whole lot begins to come back on the desk while you take a look at making an attempt to get ourselves again within the sequence on Sunday and taking it from there.”

The Warriors belief they’ll do this and conceded their frustration following Sport 1. But, they stated they abstained from finger-pointing and slumped shoulders. As a substitute, they vowed they’ll spend Friday and Saturday discussing changes whereas absorbing recreation footage and apply drills.

“Nearly being sincere about what went incorrect and holding one another accountable and popping out with one other degree of effort and desperation that we want,” Curry stated.

NBA historical past isn’t precisely on the Warriors’ aspect. Groups that win Sport 1 of the Finals finally win the sequence 70.7% of the time (53-22). Nonetheless, solely eight out of 17 NBA groups have received an NBA title after successful Sport 1 on the highway. The Warriors even have their very own current historical past that leaves them expressing relative optimism with their present circumstances.

“Guys are bummed, as you’d count on,” Kerr stated. “But it surely’s a seven-game sequence for a cause.”

* * *

Mark Medina is a senior author/analyst for NBA.com. You’ll be able to e-mail him right here, discover his archive right here and comply with him on Twitter.

The views on this web page don’t essentially mirror the views of the NBA, its golf equipment or Turner Broadcasting.