Disney among slew of U.S. companies promising to cover abortion travel costs

Large U.S. companies reacted Friday after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, with a slew of firms vowing to broaden well being advantages to cover worker travel bills to receive abortions.

In the wake of the excessive courtroom ruling, Walt Disney on Friday stated it might cover worker travel costs for “family planning” for workers who cannot entry care the place they reside, together with “pregnancy-related decisions.” Disney employs 195,000 individuals, together with about 80,000 in Florida.

“We recognize the impact of the ruling and that we remain committed to providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care for all our employees, cast members and their families, including family planning and reproductive care, no matter where they live,” a Disney spokesperson said in an e-mail to CBS MoneyWatch.

In a statement on Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis praised the Supreme Court’s ruling putting down Roe v. Wade. He additionally stated Florida will oppose any authorized challenges to lately enacted restrictions on abortions. A brand new regulation that takes impact within the state on July 1 will ban abortions after 15 weeks, down from 24 weeks beneath the earlier restrict.

$4,000 for travel costs

Meta Platforms additionally stated is will cover travel costs for staff looking for out-of-state reproductive companies, in accordance to Reuters. The Facebook proprietor stated it “assessing how best to do so given the legal complexities involved,” in accordance to a spokesperson.

Dick’s Sporting Goods stated it might reimburse as a lot as $4,000 in abortion travel costs “to the nearest location that care is legally available” for staff, their spouses and dependents.

“We are making this decision so our teammates can access the same health care options, regardless of where they live, and choose what is best for them,” Ed Stack, the corporate’s government chairman, and CEO Lauren Hobart stated in a press release posted on social media.

Patagonia on Friday said it covers the associated fee of medical insurance coverage for full- and part-time staff, together with abortion care. “Where restrictions exist, travel, lodging and food are covered,” the out of doors attire firm said.

Patagonia additionally pledged to cover “training and bail for those who peacefully protest for reproductive justice.”

After a draft of the Supreme Court determination upending the 50-year precedent was leaked in early May, companies together with MasterCard, Paypal and Starbucks stated they’d assist pay for workers who wanted to travel to search reproductive companies.

After a number of states enacted restrictive reproductive well being care legal guidelines, companies together with Amazon, Apple, Citigroup, Microsoft and Salesforce stated they’d reimburse staff who get abortions in different states.



Worker advocacy group United for Respect referred to as on Walmart to broaden its well being care plan, saying the retailer, which employs 1.6 million within the U.S., presently solely covers abortions for staff whose lives are in jeopardy.

The group stated the retailer’s presence within the southern U.S., the place a number of states have “trigger laws” in place to ban abortion, provides the corporate the prospect to “step up and ensure its associates are supported.”

“As the largest private employer in the nation, Walmart executives can set the standard for other companies by supporting their associates and providing adequate maternity leave, paid sick leave, and covering the cost of expenses for associates who need to travel across the state lines to access abortion services,” United for Respect stated Friday in a press release.

Walmart didn’t reply to a request for remark.