Disney opposes DeSantis’ attempt to disqualify judge in free speech lawsuit

Disney is objecting to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to remove a judge presiding over the company’s First Amendment lawsuit against DeSantis and others. In this lawsuit, Disney claims it was punished for speaking out against Florida legislation known as “Don’t Say Gay.” According to court papers filed on Thursday, Disney argues that DeSantis’ attorneys failed to meet the standards set out in Florida law for requiring a judge’s disqualification. Last week, DeSantis’ attorneys asked to remove Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker, who presides over the case in federal court in Tallahassee, on the grounds of bias and conflict of interest. In response, Disney said the judge had shown no bias, adding that judges are permitted to refer to widely-reported news events during oral arguments.

Walker has said he will not take any action in the case until he rules on his own disqualification. The dispute between DeSantis and Disney began last year, after the company publicly opposed legislation relating to sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades. As punishment, DeSantis took over Disney World’s governing district through legislation passed by Republicans and appointed a new board of supervisors. Disney filed the First Amendment lawsuit against the Florida governor and the DeSantis-appointed board last month, claiming violations of free speech and the contracts clause. The DeSantis-appointed board also sued Disney to void the agreements it made with the previous board. Last week, Disney announced it was canceling plans to build a new campus in central Florida and move 2,000 employees from Southern California.