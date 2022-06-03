Front Page

Disney sends custom dress to Uvalde victim who loved ‘Encanto’

June 3, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
This undated handout picture supplied by Siria Arizmendi reveals her niece, Eliahna García, 10. García is amongst these killed in Tuesday, Could 24, 2022, capturing at Robb Elementary Faculty in Uvalde, Texas. (Siria Arizmendi through AP)

Eliahna “Ellie” Garcia was days away from having an enormous celebration for her 10th birthday when she was shot and killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Now, her household is making ready to bury the little woman on Monday, June 6, two days after her birthday. Within the aftermath, Disney is stepping in to assist the little woman’s family members honor her life.

Within the days for the reason that Uvalde college tragedy, Ellie’s household has shared a number of occasions that their 4th grader was a fan of the hit Disney film Encanto. Because the Uvalde neighborhood plans and attends the 21 funerals for the victims of the capturing, Ellie’s household acquired a present from Disney’s costume crew. 

Ellie’s mother and father, Steven Garcia and Jennifer Lugo, shared a Fb video exhibiting the unboxing of a bundle from Disney. The pastel paper-wrapped field holds a purple costume, festooned with lilac flowers and cascading ruffles, very similar to the robe worn by Isabella within the film. 

The bundle additionally got here with a couple of keepsakes for the household: a swatch of the material and flowers used to make Ellie’s costume, and butterflies for her sisters. Disney was not instantly obtainable to return requests for remark, however Ellie’s mom learn a be aware within the video that was despatched with the bundle. 

“We heard you’re keen on Encanto, too,” Disney’s crew wrote to the 4 surviving sisters. “It’s possible you’ll discover how necessary butterflies are within the film, they symbolize magic, hope, and household amongst many different issues. We gave Ellie a butterfly and needed all of her sisters to have one too. Fly till you discover your method in the direction of tomorrow.”

Adassa, who voiced Dolores Madrigal within the film, additionally despatched a video message to Ellie’s household quickly after the college capturing. 




