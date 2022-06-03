Disney sends custom dress to Uvalde victim who loved ‘Encanto’

Eliahna “Ellie” Garcia was days away from having an enormous celebration for her 10th birthday when she was shot and killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Now, her household is making ready to bury the little woman on Monday, June 6, two days after her birthday. Within the aftermath, Disney is stepping in to assist the little woman’s family members honor her life.
Within the days for the reason that Uvalde college tragedy, Ellie’s household has shared a number of occasions that their 4th grader was a fan of the hit Disney film Encanto. Because the Uvalde neighborhood plans and attends the 21 funerals for the victims of the capturing, Ellie’s household acquired a present from Disney’s costume crew.