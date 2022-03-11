Divers search park after remains found in gator’s mouth

Sheriff’s workplace divers searched a gator-infested canal in a Florida wilderness protect after human stays had been discovered within the mouth of a big alligator

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — Sheriff’s workplace divers searched a gator-infested canal in a Florida wilderness protect after human stays had been discovered within the mouth of a big alligator, officers stated.

Divers for the Martin County Sheriff’s Workplace searched a big space of the Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Space in Indiantown, Florida, after the human stays had been discovered contained in the park Thursday.

A sheriff’s officer sniper saved watch over the search in case any gators bought too near the divers, the sheriff’s workplace stated in a Fb publish.

The park remained closed to guests through the search. Indiantown is positioned 38 miles (61 kilometers) northwest of West Palm Seaside.