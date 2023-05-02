Divers this week to raise six cars found in Texas City lake | Police News

The following is an inventory of nations with their complete names and corresponding HTML tags:
– Country: United States of America
– HTML tag: United States of America
– Country: US Virgin Islands
– HTML tag: US Virgin Islands
– Country: United States Minor Outlying Islands
– HTML tag: United States Minor Outlying Islands
– Country: Canada
– HTML tag: Canada
– Country: Mexico, United Mexican States
– HTML tag: Mexico, United Mexican States
– Country: Bahamas, Commonwealth of the
– HTML tag: Bahamas, Commonwealth of the
– Country: Cuba, Republic of
– HTML tag: Cuba, Republic of
– Country: Dominican Republic
– HTML tag: Dominican Republic
– Country: Haiti, Republic of
– HTML tag: Haiti, Republic of
– Country: Jamaica
– HTML tag: Jamaica
– Country: Afghanistan
– HTML tag: Afghanistan
– Country: Albania, People’s Socialist Republic of
– HTML tag: Albania, People’s Socialist Republic of
– Country: Algeria, People’s Democratic Republic of
– HTML tag: Algeria, People’s Democratic Republic of
– Country: American Samoa
– HTML tag: American Samoa
– Country: Andorra, Principality of
– HTML tag: Andorra, Principality of
– Country: Angola, Republic of
– HTML tag: Angola, Republic of
– Country: Anguilla
– HTML tag: Anguilla
– Country: Antarctica (the territory South of 60 deg S)
– HTML tag: Antarctica (the territory South of 60 deg S)
– Country: Antigua and Barbuda
– HTML tag: Antigua and Barbuda
– Country: Argentina, Argentine Republic
– HTML tag: Argentina, Argentine Republic
– Country: Armenia
– HTML tag: Armenia
– Country: Aruba
– HTML tag: Aruba
– Country: Australia, Commonwealth of
– HTML tag: Australia, Commonwealth of
– Country: Austria, Republic of
– HTML tag: Austria, Republic of
– Country: Azerbaijan, Republic of
– HTML tag: Azerbaijan, Republic of
– Country: Bahrain, Kingdom of
– HTML tag: Bahrain, Kingdom of
– Country: Bangladesh, People’s Republic of
– HTML tag: Bangladesh, People’s Republic of
– Country: Barbados
– HTML tag: Barbados
– Country: Belarus
– HTML tag: Belarus
– Country: Belgium, Kingdom of
– HTML tag: Belgium, Kingdom of
– Country: Belize
– HTML tag: Belize
– Country: Benin, People’s Republic of
– HTML tag: Benin, People’s Republic of
– Country: Bermuda
– HTML tag: Bermuda
– Country: Bhutan, Kingdom of
– HTML tag: Bhutan, Kingdom of
– Country: Bolivia, Republic of
– HTML tag: Bolivia, Republic of
– Country: Bosnia and Herzegovina
– HTML tag: Bosnia and Herzegovina
– Country: Botswana, Republic of
– HTML tag: Botswana, Republic of
– Country: Bouvet Island (Bouvetoya)
– HTML tag: Bouvet Island (Bouvetoya)
– Country: Brazil, Federative Republic of
– HTML tag: Brazil, Federative Republic of
– Country: British Indian Ocean Territory (Chagos Archipelago)
– HTML tag: British Indian Ocean Territory (Chagos Archipelago)
– Country: British Virgin Islands
– HTML tag: British Virgin Islands
– Country: Brunei Darussalam
– HTML tag: Brunei Darussalam
– Country: Bulgaria, People’s Republic of
– HTML tag: Bulgaria, People’s Republic of
– Country: Burkina Faso
– HTML tag: Burkina Faso
– Country: Burundi, Republic of
– HTML tag: Burundi, Republic of
– Country: Cambodia, Kingdom of
– HTML tag: Cambodia, Kingdom of
– Country: Cameroon, United Republic of
– HTML tag: Cameroon, United Republic of
– Country: Cape Verde, Republic of
– HTML tag: Cape Verde, Republic of
– Country: Cayman Islands
– HTML tag: Cayman Islands
– Country: Central African Republic
– HTML tag: Central African Republic
– Country: Chad, Republic of
– HTML tag: Chad, Republic of
– Country: Chile, Republic of
– HTML tag: Chile, Republic of
– Country: China, People’s Republic of
– HTML tag: China, People’s Republic of
– Country: Christmas Island
– HTML tag: Christmas Island
– Country: Cocos (Keeling) Islands
– HTML tag: Cocos (Keeling) Islands
– Country: Colombia, Republic of
– HTML tag: Colombia, Republic of
– Country: Comoros, Union of the
– HTML tag: Comoros, Union of the
– Country: Congo, Democratic Republic of
– HTML tag: Congo, Democratic Republic of
– Country: Congo, People’s Republic of
– HTML tag: Congo, People’s Republic of
– Country: Cook Islands
– HTML tag: Cook Islands
– Country: Costa Rica, Republic of
– HTML tag: Costa Rica, Republic of
– Country: Cote D’Ivoire, Ivory Coast, Republic of the
– HTML tag: Cote D’Ivoire, Ivory Coast, Republic of the
– Country: Cyprus, Republic of
– HTML tag: Cyprus, Republic of
– Country: Czech Republic
– HTML tag: Czech Republic
– Country: Denmark, Kingdom of
– HTML tag: Denmark, Kingdom of
– Country: Djibouti, Republic of
– HTML tag: Djibouti, Republic of
– Country: Dominica, Commonwealth of
– HTML tag: Dominica, Commonwealth of
– Country: Ecuador, Republic of
– HTML tag: Ecuador, Republic of
– Country: Egypt, Arab Republic of
– HTML tag: Egypt, Arab Republic of
– Country: El Salvador, Republic of
– HTML tag: El Salvador, Republic of