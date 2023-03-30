DJ Drama unveils track list for new album, I’m Really Like That

DJ Drama has recently collaborated with artists for albums released as part of his Gangsta Grillz series, but on Friday, fans will hear the features included on his own project, I’m Really Like That.

Based on the track list on his socials, Drama’s tapped Tyler, the Creator for the intro track, titled “Legendary,” which is followed by “Ho4me” featuring Lil Baby and A Boogie wit da Hoodie. Also featured on the star-studded album are Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert, Rick Ross, Jeezy and the late Nipsey Hussle.

I’m Really Like That will include 14 songs. Speaking to Cigar Talk, DJ Drama explained the inspiration for the album’s title.

“It’s been times when I felt like I’ve been looked at like an underdog in some senses,” he said. “Like I’m not in a position to speak politically correct, like, for what I’ve done for the culture, what I’ve given the people, for what I’ve given hip-hop.”

“Don’t ever question what I mean to hip-hop. How many classic mixtapes we’d not have if it wasn’t for DJ Drama, how many artists have I not introduced to the world? So yeah, I’m really like that. That was the most important title I could think of,” he continued.

DJ Drama’s been hyping fans for his album with recreated scenes of favorite movie Juice, complete with actors from the 1992 film. I’m Really Like That will be available on Friday, March 31.