DJ Khaled shares pictures, video of 6-year-old son’s graduation day – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

DJ Khaled, the South Florida rapper, confirmed his son some primary celebrity energy right through the boy’s graduation rite. The proud father shared a number of photos and a video on social media, the place he’s visibly giving his 6-year-old son Asahd so much of love and affection.

Khaled’s enthusiasm did not forestall there. During the rite, he may well be heard cheering loudly whilst his son displayed his certificates of finishing touch. It was once a heartwarming second captured on digital camera and shared with fanatics all over the place the arena.

If you need to stick up-to-date on the most recent news, be certain that to enroll in our publication. We’ll ship the latest happenings proper for your inbox, so you can by no means omit a beat.

Join our Newsletter for the most recent news proper for your inbox

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This subject material might not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.