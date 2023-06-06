DJ Pauly D performing in San Antonio this summer

DJ Pauly D plays all over a display as a part of the spring damage 2022 at The Cave on March 14, 2022 in Cancun, Mexico. (Photo through Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Get in a position for an evening of high-energy beats as DJ and MTV fact TV superstar Pauly D prepares to hit the level in San Antonio this summer.

1902 nightclub has introduced that Pauly D will carry out are living on the venue on Aug. 17, and tickets are already on sale beginning at $45. Fans elderly 18 years and older can birthday celebration to their center’s pride at this epic tournament.

Pauly D is a family title because of his appearances on MTV’s hit display “Jersey Shore.” With residencies in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, he’s identified for his colourful and dynamic efficiency taste, entertaining audiences with over 150 displays annually.

The 1902 nightclub is a phenomenal venue positioned at 1174 E. Commerce St., close to St. Paul’s Square in San Antonio.

