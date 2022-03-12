DMX’s Fiancee Reveals DMX’s 5-Year-Old Son Exodus Has Been Diagnosed With Stage 3 Kidney Disease

Lower than a 12 months after DMX’s Desiree Lindstrom needed to bury the late rapper, she is revealing extra heartbreaking information.
Lindstrom took to Instagram final week to share a clip from her latest interview with Raquel Harper, the place she revealed that her 5-year-old son Exodus is battling kidney illness.
“Exodus is an incredible baby! Blessed to be his mom by this journey,” Lindstrom captioned the video clip.
Lindstrom highlighted her option to make the revelation throughout March.
“March is the month that brings consciousness to kidney illness,” she wrote. “Take the time to find out about CKD. Data is essential.”
Whereas on Harper’s “It’s Tough” podcast, the host requested Lindstrom about Exodus’s “situation.” It was a touch that the delicate matter was one thing Lindstrom let Harper know she was open to discussing on-air.
“Exodus is steady. He nonetheless has stage three kidney illness, and I proceed to maintain his potassium down,” Lindstrom shared. “I’ve simply continued to maintain his potassium down; he can’t eat excessive potassium meals.”
“He goes to the physician fairly often,” she famous.
On Thursday, Lindstrom adopted up the reveal by sharing a video of her younger son in honor of Nationwide Kidney Day.
“Nationwide Kidney Day…March 10th! Blessings from our household to yours! Exodus is a CKD Warrior and an incredible baby,” she captioned the put up.
Elsewhere within the interview, Lindstrom touched on how she’s nonetheless mourning the lack of DMX. She admitted her “life modified so quick” after his passing from a cocaine-induced coronary heart assault final April.
“I haven’t moved on – it’s exhausting, you realize?” Lindstrom mentioned. “It’s actually exhausting. I simply take it minute-by-minute. Some folks say you can take it day-by-day, however it’s second-by-second.”
She admitted to going “up and down with feelings” within the wake of the rapper’s demise, including, “I’ve to actually pressure myself to maintain it transferring, preserve going.”