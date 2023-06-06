DNA from suspect’s glass and victim’s glove link New Jersey lawyer to string of Boston sexual assaults 15 years ago, prosecutor says

A lawyer from New Jersey, Matthew Nilo, has been charged with sexually assaulting four women in Boston 15 years ago, and was ordered to be held on $500,000 bail. Investigators collected DNA from all four victims and combined DNA analysis with publicly accessible genealogy research and historical records to narrow the pool of potential suspects. This highlighted Nilo as a person of interest. The FBI obtained DNA from his drinking glass that matched the DNA from the three rape victims and was a likely match to the DNA from the glove. Nilo pleaded not guilty to several charges, including three counts of aggravated rape.



