DNA identifies Florida teen’s remains; may be linked to 1970s serial killer

The stays of a Florida teenager who went missing virtually 50 years previously have been acknowledged by the use of superior DNA know-how, and detectives think about she might have been slain by a police officer who was moreover a serial killer.

Susan Poole, 15, was a highschool dropout whose family reported her missing merely sooner than Christmas in 1972. She had been dwelling between the family’s residence in a trailer park near Fort Lauderdale and with a pal in a close-by residence, Palm Seaside County Sheriff’s Detective William Springer acknowledged all through a information conference Thursday.

“No person knew the place she went,” he acknowledged, noting that her clothes and pocketbook had been left on the pal’s residence.

A 12 months and a half later, in June 1974, sheriff’s deputies had been often called to a distant location in Palm Seaside County the place human stays had been found.

“She was tied up within the mangroves with wire to a tree,” Springer acknowledged. “She was skeletal stays, completely nothing left of her besides bones.”

Again then, detectives didn’t have the DNA know-how that is now accessible, so the case shortly turned chilly, he acknowledged.

In 2015, investigators submitted DNA to a nationwide missing people database, which turned up nothing.

Then, in December, Othram, a Texas-based forensics lab that builds DNA profiles using household tree, contacted the sheriff’s office and acknowledged they might be able to help treatment chilly cases. In March, the company provided the names of the sufferer’s mother and siblings. Springer acknowledged they provided a DNA sample from Poole’s mother, who was verified as a match.

Now Springer is looking out for proof that connects Poole to Gerard Schaefer, a serial killer who was fatally stabbed by a fellow inmate on the Florida State Jail in 1995. Schaffer had been a police officer in Wilton Manors, a Fort Lauderdale suburb, and was a deputy with the Martin County Sheriff’s Workplace on the time Poole disappeared, Springer acknowledged.

Schaefer was found accountable of murdering two completely different girls, ages 16 and 17, who lived near Fort Lauderdale. Their mutilated and decapitated stays had been current in April 1973 in Martin County. Due to a U.S. Supreme Court docket ruling, Florida did not have a lack of life penalty throughout the early 1970s and Schaefer was sentenced to life in jail.

Due to the identical strategy by means of which these youngsters had been killed, Springer acknowledged he believes Schaefer might have been involved in Poole’s lack of life. The tree the place Schaefer allegedly tortured and killed his victims is known in south Florida as a result of the “Satan Tree.”

Authorities say Schaefer was implicated in as much as 30 deaths.

Robert Stone, who prosecuted Schaefer, as quickly as often called him, “essentially the most sexually deviant particular person I had ever seen. He made Ted Bundy appear like a Boy Scout.”

Investigators are hoping to speak to 3 associates who lived near Poole when she disappeared and can presumably fill in some blanks about her actions all through that time.

“The three might assist us discover the lacking piece and provides her household closure,” the sheriff’s office acknowledged in a Fb put up.

Springer must know if she steadily hitchhiked or whether or not or not she had ever confided in them about any kind of relationship with Schaeffer.

For Poole’s mother, who’s in her 90s, and siblings, the information has launched some closure, Springer acknowledged.

“The household was completely satisfied to know what occurred,” he acknowledged. “It’s been a very long time ready to see what occurred to their sister.”

Anybody with data please attain out to Springer or keep anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

