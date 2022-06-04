DNA identifies Florida teen’s remains; may be linked to 1970s serial killer

PALM BEACH COUNTY (CBS)
The stays of a Florida teenager who went lacking practically 50 years in the past have been recognized by superior DNA expertise, and detectives imagine she might have been slain by a police officer who was additionally a serial killer.
Susan Poole, 15, was a highschool dropout whose household reported her lacking simply earlier than Christmas in 1972. She had been dwelling between the household’s residence in a trailer park close to Fort Lauderdale and with a buddy in a close-by condo, Palm Seaside County Sheriff’s Detective William Springer mentioned throughout a information convention Thursday.
“No one knew the place she went,” he mentioned, noting that her garments and pocketbook have been left on the buddy’s condo.
A yr and a half later, in June 1974, sheriff’s deputies have been referred to as to a distant location in Palm Seaside County the place human stays have been discovered.
“She was tied up within the mangroves with wire to a tree,” Springer mentioned. “She was skeletal stays, completely nothing left of her besides bones.”
Again then, detectives didn’t have the DNA expertise that’s now available, so the case shortly turned chilly, he mentioned.
In 2015, investigators submitted DNA to a nationwide lacking individuals database, which turned up nothing.
Then, in December, Othram, a Texas-based forensics lab that builds DNA profiles utilizing family tree, contacted the sheriff’s workplace and mentioned they are able to assist clear up chilly instances. In March, the corporate offered the names of the sufferer’s mom and siblings. Springer mentioned they offered a DNA pattern from Poole’s mom, who was verified as a match.
Now Springer is searching for proof that connects Poole to Gerard Schaefer, a serial killer who was fatally stabbed by a fellow inmate on the Florida State Jail in 1995. Schaffer had been a police officer in Wilton Manors, a Fort Lauderdale suburb, and was a deputy with the Martin County Sheriff’s Workplace on the time Poole disappeared, Springer mentioned.
Schaefer was discovered responsible of murdering two different ladies, ages 16 and 17, who lived close to Fort Lauderdale. Their mutilated and decapitated stays have been present in April 1973 in Martin County. Due to a U.S. Supreme Courtroom ruling, Florida didn’t have a demise penalty within the early 1970s and Schaefer was sentenced to life in jail.
Due to the same approach through which these teenagers have been killed, Springer mentioned he believes Schaefer might have been concerned in Poole’s demise. The tree the place Schaefer allegedly tortured and killed his victims is understood in south Florida because the “Satan Tree.”
Authorities say Schaefer was implicated in as much as 30 deaths.
Robert Stone, who prosecuted Schaefer, as soon as referred to as him, “probably the most sexually deviant individual I had ever seen. He made Ted Bundy appear to be a Boy Scout.”
Investigators are hoping to talk to 3 pals who lived close to Poole when she disappeared and will presumably fill in some blanks about her actions throughout that point.
“The three might assist us discover the lacking piece and provides her household closure,” the sheriff’s workplace mentioned in a Fb put up.
Springer desires to know if she steadily hitchhiked or whether or not she had ever confided in them about any sort of relationship with Schaeffer.
For Poole’s mom, who’s in her 90s, and siblings, the information has introduced some closure, Springer mentioned.
“The household was joyful to know what occurred,” he mentioned. “It’s been a very long time ready to see what occurred to their sister.”
Anybody with data please attain out to Springer or stay nameless by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.