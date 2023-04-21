Do goalie rotations work in the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The Minnesota Wild suffered a Game 2 loss to the Dallas Stars, dampening the argument for goalie rotation in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Marc-Andre Fleury changed Filip Gustavsson in web for Game 2 however allowed seven objectives on 31 photographs, ensuing in a .962 save share for Gustavsson in comparison to .774 for Fleury. While the Wild alternated begins between the two goalies all through the common season, the resolution to handle that rotation backfired in Game 2. In distinction, the Philadelphia Flyers effectively turned around Michael Leighton and Brian Boucher in 2010 on their highway to the Stanley Cup Finals. For now, Gustavsson will go back to the pipes for Game 3.
In Boston, identical issues are being made, however for now, Jeremy Swayman stays in the lineup for the Bruins.
Seth Toupal of the Locked on Wild podcast has described the resolution to rotate goalies as “self-inflicted,” despite the fact that Fleury’s deficient efficiency was once now not predicted.
Jim Montgomery, of the Bruins, has expressed no qualms about going again to Linus Ullmark for Game 3.
For extra NHL crew podcasts, talk over with Locked On, the place day by day protection of each and every crew is to be had.
Comparisons to previous playoff rotations will have to now not resolve long term selections for goalies, as good fortune isn’t assured. The best a success rotation in contemporary reminiscence was once made essential through damage for the Philadelphia Flyers in 2010.
Ultimately, Gustavsson will go back for Game 3.