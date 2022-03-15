‘Do The Right Thing’: Breonna Taylor’s Mother Urges DOJ To Nail All Three Officers With Federal Charges

Following the second anniversary of Breonna Taylor‘s loss of life by police, her mom met with the Justice Division’s Civil Rights Division officers. On Monday, she urged for additional investigation and federal prices to be introduced in opposition to the officers concerned within the deadly taking pictures of her daughter throughout a botched police raid in 2020, CNN reported.
“I’m right here on the Division of Justice asking them to do the appropriate factor,” stated Taylor’s mom, Tamika Palmer, at a information convention after the assembly. “That is greater than Breonna. If nobody addresses this concern, they’ll preserve kicking in our doorways and murdering us.”
On March 13, 2020, Taylor, a 26-year-old unarmed Black girl and EMT employee, was wrongfully killed in her dwelling by a hail of bullets by plainclothes officers Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove, and Jonathan Mattingly.
They had been serving a “no-knock” search warrant for Taylor’s ex-boyfriend for allegedly dealing medicine.
“For the nation, it’s been two years and sooner or later. For me, I’m trapped in March the 13th, 2020,” Palmer stated.
“I don’t know the way folks suppose I ought to simply transfer on, that I ought to simply stroll away from this factor. Half my life has been spent being Breonna’s mom. It’s the one factor I’ve realized to do effectively in my life. It’s the factor that I’ll die for – combating to ensure she will get justice.”
Hankison was acquitted of wanton endangerment prices and fired from the Louisville Police Division in 2020. The opposite two officers weren’t charged, however Cosgrove was terminated in January 2021, and Mattingly retired in April 2021.
Civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump advised CNN that himself, Palmer, and Kristen Clarke, the highest official of the Justice Division’s Civil Rights Division, met for about 45 minutes Monday morning to debate calls for for an investigation into all three officers.
“They stated, ‘Be not dismayed,’” Crump stated, recalling the assembly.
“They’re turning over each stone, taking a look at any civil rights prices on behalf of Breonna Taylor, as a result of they might do the identical for any citizen. As a result of Breonna Taylor deserves it.”