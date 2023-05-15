Doc Rivers comments on job security with 76ers after latest Game 7 loss, notes he has ‘two years left’ in deal

On Sunday, Doc Rivers endured his unlucky streak in training. Despite having championship aspirations for the previous 4 seasons, he has misplaced in the second one around of playoffs for 4 consecutive years. He has led his groups in 3 of the 4 sequence after 5 video games, and his crew has had the upper seed in two of the ones defeats. The 76ers’ loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday used to be most likely the worst of all of them, as they fell aside in a 33-10 3rd quarter, giving Rivers an NBA document tenth Game 7 loss. No different head trainer has misplaced greater than 5 Game 7 suits.

As a outcome, questions have arisen relating to Rivers’ job security. Although he signed a five-year contract with the 76ers to start out in 2020, the expanding devastating playoff defeats have led the crew to imagine whether or not to retain Rivers as their head trainer for a fourth season. Rivers addressed the rumors on the post-game press convention on Sunday, admitting that no person is secure in his career and that he would not deny the inherent lack of confidence of his job. However, Rivers steered that he plans to be again subsequent season and mentioned, “Yeah. I think I got two years left.”

Rivers isn’t the one vital 76ers participant whose long term is unsure. James Harden re-signed with the 76ers on a one-year deal with an choice for a moment yr. However, he has been related with his former crew, the Houston Rockets, during the season. Although he has now not thought of loose company but, Harden believes his present crew nonetheless has room for expansion. “It’s only year 1 for us together,” he stated.

Joel Embiid’s long term looms over each and every choice that the 76ers make this offseason. Although the MVP recipient is beneath contract for no less than 3 extra seasons, superstars are seldom satisfied with humiliating playoff losses on an annual foundation. One business request is all it takes to upend this franchise. Embiid has now not given any indication that he intends to go away Philadelphia, however NBA historical past unearths that he might not be content material with second-round exits indefinitely. After Game 7, Embiid commented on Rivers’ long term in Philadelphia, announcing that the trainer did a “fantastic job.”

The 76ers will have to imagine Embiid’s long term and make main strikes in the offseason to stay him satisfied. With what came about on Sunday, a brand new trainer can be an excellent place to begin for this procedure.