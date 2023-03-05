Doctors Urge Safety With Cannabis Edibles Around Children

Oklahoma docs say increasingly children are getting ahold of hashish edibles and a few are finishing up within the ICU.

Local pediatricians await a fair larger building up, will have to electorate go State Question 820 on Tuesday, legalizing leisure marijuana.

Doctor Theresa Horton says to stay marijuana saved clear of children, clear of meals and to keep away from consuming edibles in entrance of them. She additionally recommends hanging edibles in a package deal that isn’t horny.