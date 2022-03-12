Documents detail what led to body in concrete in Hawaii tub

Police say in court docket paperwork {that a} 23-year-old man killed his 73-year-old lover, poured cement over his physique in a tub and deliberate to fraudulently take possession of his automobile and residential in considered one of Hawaii’s most unique, gated communities

HONOLULU — A 23-year-old man killed his 73-year-old lover, tried to make it appear to be a suicide, poured cement over his physique in a tub and deliberate to fraudulently take possession of his automobile and residential in considered one of Hawaii’s most unique, gated communities, police stated in court docket paperwork filed Thursday.

Juan Tejedor Baron is charged with homicide, theft and id theft within the loss of life of Gary Ruby, whose decomposing physique was excavated by authorities earlier this week from a soaking tub in Ruby’s Hawaii Loa Ridge dwelling.

U.S. Marshals and Los Angeles police arrested Baron after discovering him in a crawl house in the back of a Mexico-bound bus in Anaheim, California. He was being held with out bail pending extradition to Honolulu and it wasn’t clear if has an legal professional.

In keeping with a Honolulu police affidavit, Baron advised a Los Angeles police detective he grew to become offended with Ruby after intercourse, that Ruby then choked on meals and Baron tightened a belt round his neck till he misplaced consciousness.

He then dragged Ruby to a tub and used a kitchen knife to stage a suicide, stuffed the bathtub with concrete he discovered within the storage, bought extra luggage at a house enchancment retailer and coated the cement with espresso grounds to masks the scent, the affidavit stated.

Baron cast possession papers to acquire the title to Ruby’s 2020 Audi on Feb. 7, the affidavit stated, and deliberate to amass his dwelling.