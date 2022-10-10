Documents: Florida migrant transport planning began in July – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida officers began planning to transport migrants to different states in July and instructed potential contractors their activity could be to relocate them on a voluntary foundation, in line with state paperwork.

The paperwork launched Friday night time to The Associated Press and different news organizations present new particulars about this system that culminated in the Sept. 14 flight of 48 largely Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard, an island off Massachusetts.

The flight has spawned an investigation by a Texas sheriff and two lawsuits amid criticism that this system was a political stunt by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to enchantment to his conservative base.

DeSantis is working for reelection this yr and is incessantly talked about as a possible 2024 presidential candidate. His workplace didn’t instantly reply to an e-mail Saturday looking for remark in regards to the doc launch.

According to the paperwork, this system as outlined in July was supposed to “assist in the voluntary relocation of Unauthorized Aliens who are found in Florida and have agreed to be relocated” elsewhere in the nation. It made no point out of discovering migrants in Texas.

One Florida-based bidder that was not chosen, Gun Girls Procurement Solutions Inc., quoted a worth of $26,000 to transport a minimal of 5 individuals and a safety staffer to Massachusetts. Another potential bidder that supplied worth choices was a New York-based constitution jet firm known as Wheels Up, the paperwork present.

Ultimately, state officers selected Vertol Systems Co., primarily based in Destin, Florida, and has up to now paid the agency $1.56 million for the Martha’s Vineyard flight and presumably for a second flight to Delaware, the house state of President Joe Biden, that didn’t occur. No different flights have been introduced.

The data present that an Ohio-based constitution firm, Ultimate JetCharters, was subcontracted to fly the migrants from Texas to a short cease in Crestview, Florida, after which on to Martha’s Vineyard.

In Massachusetts, in the meantime, officers stated Friday that all the Venezuelan migrants, who’re looking for asylum in the U.S., have left a brief shelter at a navy base on Cape Cod.

In an e-mail assertion, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration stated it’s “grateful for the collaborative efforts between several state agencies and non-profit providers to ensure each individual received necessary humanitarian resources and access to new housing options.”

Some of the migrants have sued DeSantis and different Florida officers in Boston federal courtroom, claiming they have been the victims of a “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme” to relocate them.

Florida Sen. Jason Pizzo, a Democrat, has additionally filed a lawsuit in state courtroom in Tallahassee contending that the Massachusetts flight is a violation of state legislation partly as a result of the migrants weren’t in Florida on the time. The Legislature licensed $12 million for the relocation program that particularly cites migrants inside Florida borders.

