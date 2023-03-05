

Dodd City, Texas — The founders of Dodd City, Texas have been Edmund Hall Dodd (1814 KY  1902 TX) and Elizebeth Garrett Dodd (1815 KY – 1900 TX) who changed into electorate of the Republic of Texas. After receiving their land grant in December 1839, they constructed town of Licke, Texas situated one mile east of Dodd City.

From the 1840s to November 1873 each the USA & Confederate publish workplaces have been situated within the Dodds house proven right here. It began out as a log cabin and served as the middle of the world.





In 1843 Edmund gained a letter from Kentucky of his fathers loss of life.

In November 1842 their daughter was once the primary identified burial in what is referred to now because the Dodd City Cemetery.

In 1850 and 1860, the US Census lists Farmers, Blacksmiths, Stonemasons, Grociers, Cooks, Carpenters, Ministers, School Teachers, Lawyers, Physicians and a Sheriff in Licke house. In 1860 the inhabitants was once roughly 550.

On February 13, 1858 Fannin County Commissoners voted to Arm Up. On Feb 1, 1861 Texas was once the seventh state to secede from the United State of America. Many of the electorate of Licke have been concerned within the Civil War.

After the warfare the USA postal carrier re-established the Licke publish place of business and appointed William Van Noy as postmaster on July 1, 1870. He served till this mail carrier was once discontinued on Oct 23, 1873 and mail was once delivered through Texas & Pacific Railroad to the Dodds depot within the new the city of Dodd City, Texas.





1873 Plat of Dodd City

Fannin County Records: Vol V web page 544-545

Edmund & Elizabeth Dodd began within the 1850s buying land that might turn out to be town named for them. They equipped the land for the orginial plat on Sept. 8, 1873 and named it Dodd City within the deed. They gave all public streets, alleys, and so on to town. The Dodds retained the 27 even blocks & Texas & Pacific Railway Company gained 26 unusual blocks with the phrases – a depot will likely be constructed inside of 3 months – the remainder is historical past!

Editor’s word: The authors suggest studying The History of Dodd City, Texas through Millard D. Brent! Available at Fannin County Historial Museum.

