Dodgers have big advantage in NLDS Game 3, plus best bets for the weekend

Another week has come to an finish, which suggests it is time for Football Friday. The best model of the best e-newsletter in all the world. Seriously, right this moment’s letter is bordering on egregious with regards to the quantity of picks I have to get by the total weekend.

Tonight I’ve received an MLB choose and a school soccer choose. Then I’ve received three extra school picks for Saturday, two NFL picks for Sunday and a soccer match for every day. That’s 9 whole picks! If we win all of them, we will retire.

If we lose all of them… properly, let’s not take into consideration that. Let’s learn these tales as a substitute.

Let’s experience.

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Dodgers at Padres, 8:37 p.m. | TV: FS1

Key Trend : The Dodgers have received 4 of the final 5 in San Diego.

: The Dodgers have received 4 of the final 5 in San Diego. The Pick: Dodgers (-120)

Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin has not been nearly as good as his numbers inform you. He went 16-1 in the common season with a 2.14 ERA in 24 begins, however his serving as the staff’s third starter ought to inform you that. Still, he is been fairly good! His stroll fee of seven% was properly beneath the league common, and he does an amazing job of protecting hitters off-balance and avoiding the center of the plate. That will come in useful towards the Padres.

I can’t say the identical about San Diego starter Blake Snell. His strikeout fee of 32% is 41% higher than the league common, however he walks 9.5% of the hitters he faces, too. He additionally permits loads of onerous, flyball contact. That seldom works out for pitchers towards the Dodgers. The Dodgers’ offense completed the common season with the second-best hard-hit fee towards lefties at 34.3% (Houston is at 34.4%).

The different downside for the Padres is Snell hardly ever goes deep into video games. He lasted solely 3.1 innings towards the Mets as management issues elevated his pitch counts, and affected person groups try this to him repeatedly. He’s made three begins towards the Dodgers this season and by no means went previous the fifth inning in any of them, permitting six runs in 14 innings of labor. Every a part of tonight’s matchup tilts in the Dodgers’ favor.

Here’s what SportsLine is saying about the sport: Looks like I’m not the only one who sees value in the Dodgers money line tonight.

💰The Picks



USATSI



🏈 College Football

No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan, Saturday, 12 p.m | TV: Fox

The Pick: Under 50.5 (-110) — I do not know why the whole for this sport is that this excessive. While this sport went loopy in 2013 when Bill O’Brien’s Nittany Lions beat Brady Hoke’s Wolverines 43-40, the eight conferences since have averaged 46.13 factors per sport, and solely two went north of 52 factors.

Neither staff has been examined, and I have extra religion in the defenses than I do the offenses based mostly on what I’ve seen. Michigan’s offense has been overly reliant on big performs from Blake Corum, and an improved Penn State offensive line hasn’t confronted a entrance this good but. I am unable to wait to observe this sport to see how good each of those groups are, however I’m not anticipating a shootout.

No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma, Saturday, 12 p.m | TV: ABC

The Pick: Kansas +9 (-110) — I #BelieveInKansas, and dangit, Kansas believes in me. Kansas QB Jalon Daniels won’t be enjoying, and apparently, none of the oddsmakers watched backup Jason Bean final week. Bean changed Daniels and threw for 262 yards and 4 touchdowns in simply over a half of labor. And that was with no week of preparation.

Oh, and have you seen Oklahoma’s protection? There was loads of consideration on the Sooners not having Dillon Gabriel going into final week’s sport towards Texas and never almost sufficient on the defensive accidents. Well, there nonetheless is not as a result of there isn’t a purpose on Earth it is best to belief this Oklahoma staff to cowl a nine-point unfold proper now — particularly towards an offense able to placing up factors like Kansas.

No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee, Saturday, 3:30 p.m | TV: CBS

The Pick: Under 66 (-110) — This is, surely, Tennessee’s best likelihood to beat Alabama in a very long time. Seeing as Alabama has received 15 straight in this rivalry, most of them by roughly a billion factors, that is not saying a lot. But it is true, and never simply because we do not know the standing of Tide QB Bryce Young. If Young is out, Tennessee has an actual shot of pulling off the upset, however even when he performs (and I’m pretty assured he’ll), this Vols offense is enjoying properly sufficient that we won’t assume Alabama can sustain.

No matter who wins, nonetheless, I do not anticipate the sport to be as high-scoring as the whole suggests. If Jalen Milroe begins over Young, the Tide shall be extra conservative on offense and run extra. Even if Young performs, we’ve not seen loads of explosive performs in the Alabama passing sport with him on the discipline. Meanwhile, as explosive as Tennessee’s offense is, it hasn’t confronted a go rush like the one it will see Saturday. I will not be shocked to see Tennessee lean extra on the run sport to attempt to gradual it down.

🏈 NFL



Getty Images



Patriots at Browns, Sunday, 1 p.m | TV: CBS

The Pick: Patriots +2.5 (-115) — I anticipate Mac Jones will return to the Patriots this weekend, however that does not affect how I view this sport. While I believe Jones is healthier than Bailey Zappe, I do not assume the distinction between the two — or how the Patriots use them — makes a lot of 1. Instead, I’m making this choose extra to fade the Browns as favorites.

Offensively the Browns have been good. They’re sixth in the league in success fee and third in factors per possession. The downside is that they are too reliant on their run sport, and even when these aren’t the dynasty Patriots, Bill Belichick groups nonetheless do a superb job of taking away your power and forcing you to beat them in different methods. I’m not assured in the Browns if Jacoby Brissett is pressured to drop again and win this sport together with his arm. Nor am I all that assured in a Browns protection that ranks twenty fourth in factors allowed per drive to do sufficient to maintain the Patriots from hanging round.

Bills at Chiefs, Sunday, 4:25 p.m | TV: CBS

The Pick: Over 54 (-110) — Generally talking, an amazing offense will at all times beat an amazing protection. Offenses dictate the motion whereas defenses should react to it, so if the offense is elite, there is not a lot a protection can do about it. Well, we have two elite offenses in this sport that includes the two best quarterbacks in the league.

We solely have one elite protection, and a few numbers counsel Buffalo’s protection won’t be as nice because it appears. We know the Chiefs’ is not. Buffalo has carried out an amazing job of stopping groups in the pink zone, however most groups aren’t the Chiefs in the pink zone. Kansas City’s landing fee of 78.3% on red-zone possessions ranks third in the league, however the two groups forward of them (Tennessee and New Orleans) have had far fewer red-zone possessions. There aren’t going to be loads of stops in this sport. It needs to be every thing a soccer fan is hoping it will be.

⚽ Soccer

Atalanta vs. Sassuolo, Saturday, 2:45 p.m | TV: Paramount+

The Pick: Under 2.5 (+115) — There was as soon as a time, not too way back, when Atalanta have been the entertainers of Serie A. It performed a beautiful, attacking type below Gian Piero Gasperini that noticed the staff rating a bunch of objectives and permit greater than their justifiable share too. It led to Atalanta climbing the desk in Serie A and helped the membership make some huge cash because it offered low cost, underrated gamers onto greater golf equipment for rather more than they paid after they carried out properly in Bergamo. Things have modified.

Atalanta sits second in Serie A coming into the weekend, nevertheless it’s not the enjoyable staff it was. Some may say it is turn into boring. As scoring in Serie A has dropped total this season, Atalanta is the poster little one. After seeing a median of two.97 objectives in Atalanta matches final season and three.61 the season earlier than, that quantity has plummeted to 2.11 this season. Atalanta doesn’t have the attacking expertise it as soon as had and has tailored by enjoying extra pragmatically, and it is onerous to argue with the outcomes. It’s allowed solely 5 objectives by its first 9 matches. I do not see a lot altering this weekend towards a Sassuolo aspect that hasn’t been producing many bangers itself.

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, Sunday, 10:15 a.m | TV: ESPN+

The Pick: Real Madrid (+123) — I’ve seen a bit an excessive amount of concern for Barcelona this week. As issues stand, it appears close to unimaginable for Barcelona to advance to the Champions League knockout levels. It will most likely be relegated to the Europa League for the second straight season. This shall be catastrophic for the membership’s funds, which have been already a disaster. And you recognize what I say to that? Good. I have nothing towards Barcelona. I like Lionel Messi and people Barcelona groups that dominated the world, however Barcelona has no one accountable for this mess however Barcelona. It spent more cash than it had, and when it wanted to be smart, it made extra silly, short-sighted selections considering the best technique to remedy being broke is spending much more cash.

That’s the backdrop heading into El Clasico towards a Real Madrid staff that’s in working order, received the Champions League and La Liga final yr, and is now tied with Barcelona atop the desk. Now, Barcelona’s issues off the pitch have not impacted it a lot on the pitch, however Barca has been bumslaying. It’s bullying groups that are not on its stage and struggling towards the groups it nonetheless believes it is on the identical stage as. It is not. We’ll be reminded of that when extra Sunday in Madrid.

