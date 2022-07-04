Dodgers News: OF Prospect James Outman Promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City

The Dodgers have already promoted a number of guys of their system to the following degree this season. That consists of guys like Jacob Amaya and Michaell Busch, two infielder prospects which have loads of potential to crack the large league squad within the coming years.

But in addition they simply bumped up another intriguing title to Oklahoma City. The Dodgers promoted outfielder James Outman to Triple-A this week, and he needs to be enjoying his first recreation quickly. Outman spent 68 video games with the Tulsa Drillers this 12 months earlier than getting the bump up.

Outman was posting a .946 OPS with 16 homeruns at Double-A when he received the promotion. The Dodgers’ quantity 17 prospect impressed at Spring Training this 12 months as nicely, main followers to surprise if he had an outdoor shot of cracking the Opening Day roster.

A speedy man within the outfield with an excellent glove, Outman has steadily constructed up his energy since being drafted within the seventh spherical of the 2018 draft. He’s additionally enjoying in simply his 4th minor league season after the 2020 season was known as off due to the pandemic. But at 6-foot-3 and 215 kilos, he is perhaps top-of-the-line athletes within the Dodgers system.

He slashed .295/.394/.552 for Tulsa earlier than getting the decision, and the Dodgers may very well be seeing him out in Los Angeles very quickly.

