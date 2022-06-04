Dodgers promote Eddy Alvarez, multi-sport Olympic medalist, to replace injured Edwin Rios

The Los Angeles Dodgers have promoted utility infielder and multi-sport Olympic medalist Eddy Alvarez to the majors to exchange infielder Edwin Rios, according to Fabian Ardaya. Rios, who has hit hit .244/.293/.500 (118 OPS+) with seven residence runs in 27 video games this season, not too long ago suffered a hamstring tear that may sideline him for a number of weeks.

Alvarez, 32, had beforehand performed within the majors in 2020 and ’21 with the Miami Marlins. In 115 plate appearances he hit .188/.287/.287 (57 OPS+) with one residence run and three stolen bases (on three tries). He signed a minor-league cope with the Dodgers through the owner-imposed lockout, and batted .304/.430/.500 with 5 residence runs in 43 Triple-A contests.

“I wish to take a second and provides due to the Miami Marlins for making a hometown [kid’s] dream come true,” Alvarez wrote in an Instagram publish saying his cope with the Dodgers. “Stepping on my first Massive League discipline sporting a uni I idolized ever since I used to be a boy, was most likely probably the most unbelievable emotions in my athletic profession. I actually performed in my [backyard!]”

Alvarez is greatest identified for his efforts within the Olympics. He gained a silver medal through the 2014 Sochi Olympics, ending second within the males’s 5,000-meter relay in speedskating. He gained his second silver medal final summer time as a part of the Tokyo Olympics, when he and the remainder of the lads’s baseball group misplaced to Japan within the Gold Medal Recreation. It must be famous that Alvarez is one in all two people voted by the Staff USA athletes to bear the American flag through the Opening Ceremonies. (The opposite was ladies’s basketball legend Sue Chicken.)

Along with the Marlins and now the Dodgers, Alvarez has additionally hung out as a member of the Chicago White Sox group.