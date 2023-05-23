Dodgers re-invite Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to Pride Night

The drag and nonprofit activist group, The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, has been re-invited to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ upcoming Pride Night after public outcry when the team initially rescinded their invitation. The Dodgers released a statement apologising for the situation and offering sincere apologies to the Sisters, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families. The Sisters have now agreed to take their place on the field for the event and accept the Community Hero Award that they were originally going to receive. The group is known for its activist work and drag depictions of Catholic nuns and is a global nonprofit organization that was founded in 1979 at the start of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the U.S.

The Dodgers initially rescinded The Sisters’ invitation following conservative pushback from Catholic groups and Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio. The move came amid the passing of anti-drag legislation in several Republican-led states, and the team’s decision was met with disappointment and criticism from LGBTQ+ advocacy groups.

Tony Hoang, executive director of the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Equality California, stated that the Dodgers’ actions are “disappointing” and let down thousands of LGBTQ+ fans that have supported them throughout the years. Following discussions with The Sisters and various LGBTQ+ partners, the Dodgers have offered a full apology and will continue to work with their partners to educate themselves and find ways to support their diverse communities.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are offering their apologies and re-inviting the LA Sisters to be honored at their Pride Night…. Posted by Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Inc. on Monday, May 22, 2023