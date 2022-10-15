Dodging just a few downpours across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of the weekend will probably be dry and nice behind a weak chilly entrance, however count on a few downpours Saturday afternoon. The highest probability, comparatively talking, to see rain Saturday will probably be south and east of Orlando.

Highs climb into the mid 80s Saturday.

Most of Central Florida will probably be dry Sunday.

Next week, a a lot stronger chilly entrance will push by means of the Sunshine State. After larger rain possibilities Tuesday, the best air since early spring arrives. Highs beginning Wednesday will probably be within the 70s with lows within the 50s and low 60s. Areas north of Orlando might dip into the higher 40s.

Tropics replace:

Karl has turn into post-tropical. A tropical wave within the jap Atlantic has a low probability for growth. There aren’t any threats to Florida or the U.S.