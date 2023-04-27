Does the “Arcturus” COVID variant cause pink eye? What to know about the new strain

Health government are recently monitoring a number of new variants of SARS-CoV-2 which can be on the upward push in the US, one in all which is the XBB.1.16 sublineage. Some scientists have taken to calling it “Arcturus” on social media, which has annoyed some well being officers.
The XBB.1.16 strain is identical to prior to now dominant lines of the virus in the US, akin to the XBB.1.5 variant that drove the earlier wave of infections in the fall and iciness of 2021-2022. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), XBB.1.16 does no longer appear to be main to worse or other signs in comparison to different variants.
At an FDA-hosted vaccines assembly on April 27, Dr. Natalie Thornburg of the CDC said that there had no longer been a vital shift in the spike of the virus since the Delta to Omicron shift. Thornburg additional defined that XBB.1.16 most effective has a couple of mutations on SARS-CoV-2’s spike protein in comparison to its predecessors. The CDC believes that a unmarried vaccine recipe may doubtlessly spice up towards all variants, together with XBB.1.16, this autumn as the virus continues to evolve.
The expansion of XBB.1.16 seems to be reasonably sluggish in comparison to different lines, with estimates from the CDC projecting that it recently accounts for round 9.6% of virus circulating national as of April 22. Interestingly, XBB.1.16 might be other sufficient to compete with XBB.1.9, any other variant this is on the upward push in the US, but it surely is identical sufficient to its siblings that a unmarried vaccine could be ready to quilt they all.
Although some media shops have claimed that XBB.1.16 is inflicting new or worse signs in comparison to earlier variants, well being government have downplayed those claims. In India, which has noticed a contemporary surge in instances, hospitalizations and different metrics of illness severity had been reported to be an identical to the ones related to different circulating variants, in accordance to the World Health Organization (WHO).
With the COVID-19 pandemic proceeding to evolve, well being officers are running to observe, monitor, and perceive the new variants rising round the international.
Links to Additional Information
- CDC projections of SARS-CoV-2 variants in the US
- WHO report on XBB.1.16 in India
- UK government report on XBB.1.16 and its talent to evade prior infections