Dog abandoned in Grapevine finds a forever home

‘Ghost’ additionally spent months on the metropolis’s shelter as a result of the nervous canine wanted a affected person proprietor with expertise.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — For greater than seven months, Wes Milner stored getting stories of a canine close to Grapevine Lake that will pop up late at evening or in early mornings however would flee anytime somebody bought shut.

“There was a dog going through the trash at Whataburger,” Milner, a Grapevine animal companies officer, mentioned. “The photos that we got and the video that we got was really blurry.”

They began in June of 2021, and Milner would set traps, feeding areas and cameras and nonetheless solely caught glimpses.

“He would see the trap, and he would bark at it. He did not want anything to do with it. He was smart. He would paw at the back of it,” he mentioned. “He just vanished like a ghost, and I was like, ‘ok, game’s on now buddy’.”

He named the Australian Shepherd-Lab combine “Ghost” and eventually, in early 2022, was in a position to lure the canine in a yard. But that’s when Milner says the actually powerful half started.

“Ghost was going to need a lot of help, and he was going to need a lot of special attention,” Milner mentioned, emotional. “I put a lot of work into the dog and there’s a lot of dog’s out there that need help.”

After months of looking for Ghost a forever home, Jonathan Kiang and his spouse confirmed as much as the shelter on a whim searching for a associate for his or her 7-year-old husky Athena.

“Kind of in the distance we just saw Ghost like looking all sad and I think his face just made me feel some type of way for him,” Kiang mentioned. “In my heart I knew I just needed to take him away from that.”

For weeks after their journey to the shelter in April, Ghost was timid, conserving to himself in a nook of their home.

“Shy, Scared,” Kiang mentioned. “He did not want to be anywhere around us.”

“Seven months on the streets of Grapevine is a long time for a dog to be himself,” Milner mentioned.

Now, he’s nonetheless nervous round visitors however is playful round his household and Athena.

“He always wants to be next to our side,” Kiang mentioned. “He’s like completely loosened up and we can see his personality now.”

Now the canine somebody didn’t need, and nobody might catch has a new pal and a new home.