



A person has been sentenced to 30 years in jail following his arrest with $1 million price of methamphetamine. The stash space was once positioned in Dallas, the place (*30*) Jorge Valle Estrada, a 37-year-old citizen of Mexico, was once arrested for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and ownership with intent to distribute methamphetamine in December 2022.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) mentioned that Estrada was once convicted at trial and located accountable of the offenses. During the trial, it was once published that regulation enforcement have been conserving a detailed watch on Estrada at a stash space on Holcomb Road in Dallas. He was once using a white Chevy Malibu and used a code phrase to acquire get entry to to the valuables, which was once getting used as garage for just about $10 million price of Mexican methamphetamine.

The DOJ mentioned that two males got here out of the home sporting duffel luggage, hanging them in Estrada’s passenger seat earlier than he drove off. However, regulation enforcement pulled him over for running with an expired registration and recovered 120 kilos of crystal methamphetamine within the duffel luggage. It was once discovered that the methamphetamine was once 99% natural, with mavens valuing it between $1.1 and $2.2 million.

Estrada’s codefendants, Angel Cabrera and Joaquin Salinas, pleaded accountable prior to the trial. Cabrera gained a sentence of greater than 21 years, whilst Salinas was once given a existence sentence. During Salinas’ sentencing listening to, it was once made up our minds that he was once tied to Sureños XIII legal side road gang and the Puro Tango Blast side road and jail gang.